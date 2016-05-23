* Dollar/yen falls on Japan trade data, weaker Nikkei
* G7 meeting again displays US-Japan rift on intervention
* Dollar index hovering just under two-month peak
* Fed rate hike view sees dollar post third week of gains
* More Fed speakers due on Monday
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, May 23 A robust set of trade data from
Japan had the yen back on the rise on Monday after three weeks
of solid gains for the dollar which have given fresh heart to
those still hoping for another rally as U.S. interest rates
rise.
A Group of Seven finance ministers' meeting concluded on
Saturday with the United States warning Japan against
intervening to weaken the yen, a known rift that is perceived as
preventing Tokyo from acting.
Top of the agenda this week is whether U.S. data adds to the
case for a June or July hike in rates, with a handful of
appearances by U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers expected to
back the case for a move within months.
Sterling, and sterling options markets, were roughly steady
after last week's rollercoaster ride following a shift in market
odds away from a vote for a Brexit from the European Union in
next month's referendum.
With stock markets back on the defensive in Europe and Asia,
the yen - traditionally a haven for capital when markets are
worried about growth - rose 0.6 percent to 109.53 per dollar
and 0.4 percent against the euro.
"The risks are to the upside for the dollar, but the key is
that we would remain selective in our long dollar positions. It
is not an across the board bullishness," said Bank of America
Merrill Lynch strategist Kamal Sharma.
"We like being long against commodity currencies. We would
sell the dollar against the yen on rallies."
Data on Monday showed Japan's trade balance in April was
823.5 billion yen ($7.50 billion), against economists' forecasts
for a 492.8 billion yen increase. Japan logged a trade surplus
for the third consecutive month.
If a country's exports exceed its imports, as in Japan's
recent case, there is in theory a high demand for its goods and
therefore for its currency.
"The April trade surplus was due in large part to weak
imports. Still, the data was enough to trigger yen buying," said
Masashi Murata, senior currency strategist at Brown Brothers
Harriman in Tokyo.
"The trade numbers came out against a political backdrop
that does not favour Japan intervening to weaken the yen, thus
making it relatively easy for participants to buy back the yen."
The G7 disagreement on currencies helped push the Nikkei
down more than 1 percent, adding further support to the
safe-haven yen.
The U.S. currency was steady against the euro and other
major peers, with the New Zealand dollar the biggest
gainer with a third of a percent rise that retraced some of last
week's weakness.
The dollar index was last at 95.211, little changed
from where it closed in New York on Friday and not far from
Thursday's high of 95.520. It rose 0.8 percent last week,
climbing for a third week.
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in TOKYO)