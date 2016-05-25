* Dollar index notches fresh 2-month peak
* Euro supported by progress in Greek debt deal
* Pound edges down on latest Brexit poll
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, May 25 The dollar hit a two-month high
against a basket of currencies on Wednesday on expectations the
Federal Reserve will raise rates in the near term, but it gave
up gains against the euro on relief that there was progress in
Greek bailout talks.
Euro zone finance ministers early on Wednesday gave a nod to
releasing 10.3 billion euros in new funds for Greece in
recognition of painful fiscal reforms pushed through by Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras's leftist-led coalition
The dollar index was flat at 95.536, after rising as
high as 95.661 earlier in the Asian session, its highest since
late March. The index has risen nearly 3 percent this month,
with the latest move coming after data showed new U.S.
single-family home sales surged to a more than eight-year peak
in April and prices hit a record high.
The euro was up 0.15 percent higher at $1.1152,
recovering from a 10-week low of $1.1133 struck on Tuesday. The
single currency was also higher against the yen and
the British pound as southern European government
bonds rallied on the Greek news.
"The Greek debt problem was not the biggest concern, but
there is relief it is out of the way and euro is drawing some
support from that," said Niels Christensen, FX strategist at
Nordea. "The biggest focus in the currency market remains the
Fed and rate hike expectations."
While some profit-taking emerged after the dollar's recent
gains, many investors took a breather before data and events in
coming days, traders said.
"Most people are just squaring positions ahead of the
month-end," said Kaneo Ogino, director at foreign exchange
research firm Global-info Co in Tokyo. "The dollar's downside
should be limited for now," he added.
The upbeat housing numbers backed the Fed's April policy
meeting minutes, released last week, which hinted it may raise
rates soon if the economy appeared strong enough.
The dollar could take its cues over the next few days from
data including initial jobless claims and pending home sales on
Thursday and U.S. first quarter GDP figures on Friday.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen is also due to speak on Friday, which
is also the concluding day for the G7 summit being held in
Japan. Once the G7 summit is out of the way, markets will be
focusing on whether Tokyo may be looking to postpone a scheduled
sales tax hike and implement fiscal stimulus measures.
Sterling slipped 0.2 percent to $1.4608 after fresh
polls showed a neck to neck battle between those want to stay in
the European Union and those wanting to opt out. Of late,
sterling has rallied after some polls gave the "Remain" camp a
sizeable lead.
