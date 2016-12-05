* Euro recovers after falling 1.4 pct against dollar
* Kiwi falls after PM Key resigns suddenly
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Dec 5 The euro rebounded from 21-month
lows on Monday, clawing back almost all the ground it had lost
overnight after Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi conceded
defeat in a referendum on plans to reform the country's
constitution and said he would resign.
The single currency tumbled as much as 1.4 percent in Asian
trade to hit $1.0505, its weakest since March 2015, as
investors worried about increased political uncertainty in the
euro zone. But by 0855 GMT it had recovered almost all of those
losses, trading down 0.1 percent on the day at $1.0650.
The result had been widely expected, though the size of the
"No" vote, at with 59.1 percent, was more emphatic than had been
forecast.
"Because the vote was largely expected, there really isn't
enthusiasm to push the move too far," said Societe Generale
macro strategist Kit Juckes. "From here, FX will take its cue
from (bond) spreads, the equity market reaction, and wait for
rating agencies to opine."
Renzi's resignation could open the door to an early election
next year and the possibility of the anti-euro 5-Star Movement
gaining power at a time when the European Union is still reeling
from Britain's vote to leave earlier this year.
Given that Renzi's Democratic Party (PD) is running
neck-and-neck in opinion polls with 5-star, which has called for
a referendum on Italy's membership of the euro zone, an early
election would be likely to rattle investors.
Italy's 10-year government bond yield shot up as much 13
basis points to above 2 percent soon after
European bond markets opened, still below a 14-month high around
2.17 percent touched in late November. By 0855 GMT it was back
below 2 percent, up 6 basis points on the day.
European Central Bank sources told Reuters last week that
the bank was ready to step up purchases of Italian government
bonds temporarily if the referendum result were to spur a
sell-off, but traders said on Monday that they had seen no
evidence of the ECB in the market so far.
The ECB holds its next policy meeting on Thursday.
"(The result) has marginally increased the likelihood of a
crisis like in 2011 or something, but even a full-blown crisis
... is not in itself something that is a meaningful burden for
the euro," said Commerzbank's head of currency strategy in
Frankfurt, Ulrich Leuchtmann, referring to the spiralling of
Italian borrowing costs five years ago.
"The only thing that would be a big burden (for the euro) is
if the ECB reacts to it with more expansionary monetary policy,
but ... Italian government bond spreads have reacted relatively
benignly at the moment, and therefore it's relatively unlikely
that the ECB will do anything big."
Some analysts said the euro was drawing some support from
Sunday's presidential election in Austria, where voters roundly
rejected Norbert Hofer, the candidate vying to become the first
freely elected far-right head of state in Europe since World War
Two.
The dollar softened on Friday as investors took profits from
its recent gains following solid but unspectacular U.S. non-farm
payrolls data for November, but it was up 0.2 percent against a
basket of currencies on Monday.
Data on Friday showed that speculators' net long positions
on the greenback had risen rose to their highest since
mid-January.
Elsewhere, the New Zealand dollar fell almost one
percent to $0.7070 after Prime Minister John Key, who won praise
for his economic stewardship after the global financial crisis,
unexpectedly announced his resignation.
For Reuters new Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
