* Euro stabilises after Monday's bounce from 21-month low
* Risk of early Italian election seen as waning for now
* Focus now on ECB meeting on Thursday
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Dec 6 The euro held steady near a 3-week
high on Tuesday while bets on market volatility stayed close to
their highest since June's Brexit vote ahead of this week's
European Central Bank meeting due to give new guidance on its
quantitative easing programme.
The Australian dollar dipped about a quarter of a percent
after the Reserve Bank kept interest rates on hold but sounded a
note of caution on the pace of growth.
But other major currency pairs were all trading in a tight
range after a rollercoaster ride following Sunday's Italian
constitutional referendum that saw the euro dip to a 21-month
low before bouncing more than 1.5 percent.
Helped by data showing the biggest rise in German industrial
orders for more than two years in October, the euro rose by just
over 0.1 percent on the day against the dollar.
"I have a really hard time staying bullish on the dollar
even though we have Italian government uncertainty on top of it
all," Indosuez's Geneva-based head of FX and precious metals
trading, Davis Hall, said.
"The range is probably still $1.0850 to $1.0250 (but) if you
get a negative (like Italy) on the euro and the euro does not go
down, it just tells you that the positioning matters. The dollar
longs are so extended."
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's referendum defeat and
subsequent confirmation that he would resign was widely expected
and, after an initial drop, led to widespread euro buying by
players seeking to cash in the gains they had made in the fall.
"People just could not get enough euros yesterday, that
tells you what a short-term trade this was," said a dealer with
one large international bank in London. "Plus there is now the
ECB to think about on Thursday."
One-week implied volatility has retreated from
highs of almost 18 percent reached before Sunday's referendum,
but at 13 percent is still almost double recent months' normal
levels.
ECB chief Mario Draghi's news conference on Thursday is
among the most hotly awaited this year, given expectations that
the bank will lay out its plans for quantitative easing after
next March.
At least a six-month extension of the programme is now
expected but many bank and fund analysts speculate that the bank
might announce some sort of reduction or tapering of the monthly
bond-buying amounts as part of that move.
Any such change in the direction of the ECB's policymaking
would generally be regarded as a euro positive after almost two
years of money-printing which have weakened the currency.
"The euro ... remains in a strong position in the G10 FX
space, and the reaction to the referendum has generally been
mild," London's City Index Direct chief analyst, Kathleen
Brooks, said.
"Political risk matters, but as long as Italy's banking
sector can scrape together some foreign investment, mixed with a
sweetened nationalised deal for Monte dei Paschi, then we can't
see how Italy's political woes can have anything other than a
temporary impact."
