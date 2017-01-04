(Recasts, adds new quote, updates dateline to LONDON from
* Euro back above $1.04 after hitting 14-yr low
* U.S. and euro zone data both strong
* Friday's U.S. payrolls report eyed
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Jan 4 The dollar edged down from a
14-year high against a basket of currencies on Wednesday, with
investors cautious about increasing bets on the greenback before
getting fresh clues on the U.S. economy and timing of intrest
rate rises.
The greenback surged to its highest levels since late 2002
on Tuesday after U.S. manufacturing data beat expectations, once
again threatening to reach parity with the euro, which fell to a
14-year low of $1.0340.
The dollar has climbed almost 6 percent since Donald Trump
was elected as U.S. president eight weeks ago, on expectations
that his new admininsttration will introduce reflationary
measures backed by large fiscal spending, prompting the Federal
Reserve to follow through with a series of interest rate hikes.
But with investors already pricing in between two and three
hikes this year, analysts reckon they will want to see more
evidence that growth and inflation are on the rise and that the
pace of rate hikes will accelerate before putting on more bets
on the dollar.
HSBC, nevertheless, changed their forecasts late on Tuesday
to show the euro falling to $1.01 in the first quarter, down
from $1.08 previously, though they reckon the dollar will then
slip back for the rest of the year, never reaching parity.
The single currency was up 0.3 percent by 0905 GMT at
$1.0435, almost a cent above the low hit on Tuesday - the first
day of trading in 2017 for most financial centres - but some way
off a three-week peak of $1.07 touched during a bout of low
liquidity last week.
Investors are focused on flash inflation data for the euro
zone due at 1000 GMT after strong numbers from Germany and Spain
and robust purchasing managers' index surveys on Monday.
"Yesterday...people came back to work, saw that euro/dollar
had moved higher and used that as an opportunity to put back on
their dollar longs; today the story is a bit more complicated,"
said Rabobank currency strategist Jane Foley.
"Yes we've had some good U.S. data, but we've also had
stronger German data and the PMIs on Monday were also pretty
strong in Europe... Are investors really prepared to push above
those 14-year highs to make that extra move down to parity? I
suspect the market may need a bit more incentive to do that."
The dollar index - which measures the greenback against a
basket of six major rivals - edged down 0.1 percent to 103.08
on Wednesday, having hit a peak on 103.82 on Tuesday.
Against the Japanese yen, the greenback was up 0.1 percent
at 117.86 after surging the previous day to a near
three-week peak of 118.605 yen.
The dollar was also seen facing potential turbulence ahead
of Friday's highly anticipated U.S. non-farm payrolls report.
"The problem is that the run-up to the Fed's first rate hike
in a year is now over and while policymakers have signalled
plans to raise rates three more times this year, the dollar's
sharp rally last quarter invited profit-taking," wrote Kathy
Lien, managing director of FX Strategy for BK Asset Management.
