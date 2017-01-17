* Strong inflation boosts sterling ahead of May Brexit
speech
* Dollar falls to 5-week low vs yen ahead of Trump
inauguration
* Euro bolstered by upbeat ECB lending data, car sales
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2016 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Jan 17 Grumbles from Donald Trump about
the strength of the dollar pushed the currency down for the
seventh day in the past ten on Tuesday, while the pound climbed
off a three-month low before a keynote speech on Brexit from
Britain's Prime Minister.
Concerns over U.S. President-elect Trump's protectionist
policies have sapped the dollar going into his inauguration this
week.
The shift has been most pronounced against the yen and the
dollar dropped 0.9 percent to a five-week low of 113.04 yen in
early European trading.
That came in tandem with a 0.5 percent fall against the euro
, which was buying $1.0661, and against sterling after the
British currency took a beating on Monday on fears that a speech
by PM Theresa May will signal the UK is heading for 'hard' exit
from the EU.
The pound was up over 1 percent $1.2187 and half of one
percent against the euro at 87.95 pence per euro as Britain's
strongest inflation data in 2-1/2 years also gave
it a lift.
"There is obvious uncertainty ahead of Theresa May's Brexit
speech but what can this thing contain that we are not already
fearful of," said Saxo bank's head of FX strategy John Hardy,
adding it could be a case of sell the rumour, buy the fact.
"Other than that the dollar is on the back foot. The market
is wondering whether the Trump inauguration is a pivot point
(for the dollar)."
Having labelled China a currency manipulator, Trump has
continued to strike a firm tone towards Beijing as he prepares
to move into the White House this week.
In an interview with the Wall Street Journal he said: "I
would talk to them (China) first," but "our companies can't
compete with them now because our currency is strong and it's
killing us."
The euro, which is up more than 3 percent against the
dollar over the last month, was also being helped by data. ECB
figures showed euro zone banks expect a pick-up in loan demand,
while European car sales rose sharply in December.
On sterling, options pricing suggested markets were still
preparing for large swings over the next 24 hours: overnight
implied volatility - which allows investors to bet or hedge
against moves in the currency - was well above 20 percent.
Analysts from the major banks with the most data on
investment flows say a lot of profit has been taken on the
record-breaking bets against the pound over the past year, and
official futures market numbers show short positioning is just
two-thirds of that in October.
That leaves plenty of room for investors to bet against the
pound on Tuesday, although early deals in London were dominated
by players taking more profit on the bullish dollar trades that
have dominated the past two months.
"This (bounce) is chiefly a function of the dollar move this
morning," said Richard Benson, co-head of portfolio investment
with currency fund Millennium Global in London.
"We have taken back all of the move from yesterday morning.
The (May) speech has been so well telegraphed that I think
people (betting against sterling) realise that is dangerous."
For Reuters Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets
(Additional reporting by Patrick Graham; editing by John
Stonestreet)