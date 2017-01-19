* Dollar holds most of almost 1 pct gain after Yellen
* Still much caution on outlook for greenback under Trump
* Limited impact expected from ECB meeting
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Jan 19 The dollar held firm against most
of its major rivals on Thursday after a speech by Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen halted its worst run in five months
by promising a "few" rises in U.S interest rates this year.
The greenback gained as much as 2 percent on Wednesday after
Yellen's speech, which turned investors back to the narrative of
strong growth and rising inflation, which drove the currency
higher after Donald Trump's election victory in November.
A correction since late December means the currency is still
in the middle of its worst four-week performance since August,
reflecting concerns that Trump would prefer a weaker currency
and more generally may stoke global geopolitical uncertainty.
But Fed policymakers' expectations of three rate rises this
year are the bedrock of predictions for more dollar gains.
"We have washed out a few positions this week and we're back
to thinking about the underlying fundamentals," said Jeremy
Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC in London.
"Yellen's comments are interesting and constructive overall
... but the market does not want to be caught long ahead of the
president-elect speaking (on Friday). For now it is cautious
dollar buying rather than anything stronger."
The dollar index inched up 0.2 percent in early trade in
Europe. It was marginally stronger at 114.705 yen but had
given back about 0.2 percent of its gains against the euro to
$1.0646.
Yellen is due to speak again late on Thursday before Trump's
inauguration on Friday.
The dollar sell-off on Tuesday was driven by the
president-elect's claim that the strong currency was "killing
us" in trade ties with China and signs that he would reject a
Republican initiative on border taxes, which had been expected
to support the currency.
"Of all the speakers we're getting ... the one I'm going to
listen to most for now will probably still be Janet Yellen,"
said Societe Generale strategist Kit Juckes.
"As the U.S. economy approaches full employment, as wages
rise but inflation rises nearly as quickly, how hawkish the Fed
dares to be will determine how much the dollar rises."
The day's other big set-piece is the European Central Bank's
policy decision and news conference, though expectations of
another strong message that would move the euro are limited.
With growth and inflation picking up pace slowly, the bank
is expected to argue that its stance on loose monetary policy is
still needed to keep the recovery on course, even if that raises
nerves in Germany over rises in inflation.
"It will be interesting to see whether (ECB President Mario)
Draghi is pressed in the briefing on any degree of dissent
within the council," CIBC's Stretch said.
Sterling, which had jumped 3 percent on Tuesday to vault
above $1.24 after British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit
speech, was trading at $1.23 per dollar, having fallen sharply
on Yellen's speech.
