By Marc Jones
LONDON, Jan 23 The dollar fell to a 1-1/2 month
low against an index of the world's other top currencies on
Monday, after U.S. President Donald Trump struck a protectionist
tone in his inauguration speech.
The index, which measures the greenback against six major
rivals, fell half a percent to 100.28, while it dropped more
than 1 percent to 113.440 yen and 0.35 percent to $1.0755
per euro.
"Every decision on trade, on taxes, on immigration, on
foreign affairs, will be made to benefit American workers and
families," Trump said in Washington on Friday. "...Protection
will lead to great prosperity and strength."
The speech was then followed over the weekend by coordinated
protests in U.S. cities, testy exchanges between members of
Trump's top staff and U.S. media and a signal from the president
that he would begin renegotiating the North American Free Trade
Agreement.
His administration also said it intends to withdraw from the
Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade pact. The TPP, which the
United States signed but has not ratified, had been the main
economic pillar of the Obama administration's "pivot" to the
Asia-Pacific region in the face of a fast-rising China.
Sterling was the other big gainer among developed-market
currencies, hitting a five-week high as investors bet Britain's
Supreme Court would on Tuesday rule the government needs
parliamentary approval to trigger formal Brexit talks.
Sterling climbed as much as 0.8 percent to $1.2472,
its strongest level since Dec. 19.
"People had expected some kind of repeat of his (Trump's)
victory speech in November, but it was a bit confrontational and
has sparked some concerns in the markets that he is going to
play hard ball," said Rabobank's U.S. focused strategist Philip
Marey.
"It was quite straight forward: buy American, hire
American... so it's clear what route he is taking."
The dollar index rose around 4.2 percent between
Trump's election in November and the end of last year, but it
has given back over 2.5 percent of that gain since then, having
fallen for nine of the 16 trading sessions this year.
Against the yen this year's fall has been 3 percent.
