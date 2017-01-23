* Dollar falls 1 pct vs yen, index hits 1-1/2 month low
* Caution after Trump's first weekend as president
* Sterling rises 0.8 percent ahead of Supreme Court decision
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2016 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Jan 23 The dollar fell to a 1-1/2 month
low on Monday against an index of the world's other top
currencies, after U.S. President Donald Trump struck a
protectionist tone in his inauguration speech.
Trump's "America first" message was followed over the
weekend by coordinated protests in U.S. cities, testy exchanges
between members of his top staff and media and
confirmation that key trade pacts were heading for the shredder.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six
major rivals, fell almost half a percent to 100.28 led by a 1
percent drop to 113.51 yen and a 0.35 percent slide to
$1.0750 per euro.
"People had expected some kind of repeat of his (Trump's)
victory speech in November, but it was a bit confrontational and
has sparked some concerns in the markets that he is going to
play hard ball," said Rabobank strategist Philip Marey.
"It was quite straight forward: buy American, hire
American... so it's clear what route he is taking."
Trump confirmed that he would begin renegotiating the North
American Free Trade Agreement and withdraw from the
Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), the main economic pillar of the
Obama administration's "pivot" to the Asia-Pacific region in the
face of a fast-rising China.
That, and the declaration of a "running war" with parts of
the media, all fed uncertainty about the direction policy will
take and pointed to a bumpy few months ahead as the president
settles into day-to-day office.
The dollar index rose around 4.2 percent between
Trump's election in November and the end of last year, but it
has given back over 2.5 percent of that gain since then, having
fallen for nine of the 16 trading sessions this year.
Against the yen the fall so far in January has been 3
percent, though trader postioning data on Friday showed large
short positions against the yen remain.
SUPREME COURT
Sterling was the other big gainer among developed-market
currencies, hitting a five-week high as investors bet Britain's
Supreme Court would on Tuesday rule that the government needs
parliamentary approval to trigger formal Brexit talks.
It climbed as much as 0.8 percent to $1.2472, its
strongest level against the dollar since Dec. 19, and had pushed
its way towards a two-week high against the euro at 86.20 pence
per euro.
The euro was also back up above $1.0740 against the dollar
though, as a 0.4 percent rise set it on course for its seventh
daily rise in the last nine.
A vote in France at the weekend meant former Socialist
government rebel Benoit Hamon will go up against ex-prime
minister Manuel Valls to be the presidential candidate of the
country's beleaguered left.
It was another result that upset the pre-vote polls and
analysts said it could boost the hopes of centrist Emmanuel
Macron, who some surveys suggest may do better against
nationalist Marine Le Pen.
"Our main conclusion for the presidential election is that
the result seems to increase the chances of Emmanuel Macron, who
is running as an independent, to qualify for the second round on
23 April," said Barclay's head of European Research Philippe
Gudin.
Euro volatility forwards for the next three months
, which give traders the option to position for swings
in the currency, were near their lowest since mid-November on
Monday.
For Reuters Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets
(Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by John Stonestreet)