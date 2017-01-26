* Dollar recovers from lows hit in Asia
* Concerns over Trump policies continue to weigh
* Sterling up again ahead of Q4 growth numbers
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Jan 26 The dollar rose against the yen
and euro on Thursday but the prospect of stronger U.S. economic
growth was not enough to drive the currency significantly higher
as the weight of bets on a stronger greenback made some
investors nervous.
While equities and Treasury yields have continued to rise,
fuelled by U.S. President Donald Trump's signals that he plans
to increase public spending, expectations of a boost to growth
have had a diminishing impact on the dollar in the past 10 days.
Currency market players have offered a variety of
explanations for that breakdown, from concerns about Trump's
protectionist bent to his warning over the dollar's strength and
worries about his approach to geopolitical and social issues.
Either way, the squeeze on the huge bets on the dollar built
up at the end of last year has now lasted almost a month.
"Positioning does seem to have overtaken the dollar bull
arguments and there is an issue of credibility with Trump," said
Richard Benson, co-head of portfolio investment at currency fund
Millennium Global in London.
"It really has just been a position annihilation."
Speculators have gradually cut their net bets on a stronger
dollar from $25.43 billion in the week ending Jan. 3 to $24.44
billion in the week to Jan. 17, data from the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission and calculations by Reuters show.
The dollar index was flat on the day at 100.01,
having hit a seven-week low of 99.793 earlier in the day. It
gained 0.1 percent to $1.0741 against the euro and 0.4 percent
to 113.68 yen.
Trump has made several corporate-friendly decisions since
taking office on Friday, including executive orders to reduce
regulatory burdens on domestic manufacturers and to clear the
way for the construction of two oil pipelines.
However, his broad but divisive plans to reshape U.S.
immigration and national security policy rattled some investors,
partly because the U.S. needs foreign capital to finance its
large current account deficit.
If protectionism is the issue, it has not shown up in the
currencies of some of the Asian exporting economies that,
theoretically, should be most exposed.
The Singapore dollar dipped with the yen on Thursday
but is trading around its highest since mid-November. The Korean
won hit its highest since Nov. 10 in Asian trading.
Mexico's peso strengthened to a three-week high of
20.9300 pesos on Wednesday.
Among the group of G10 developed world currencies, the
biggest gainer of the past fortnight has been sterling, up
almost 6 percent from troughs hit on Jan. 16. All eyes were on
fourth-quarter GDP data
"The market has been seeing the pound in a different light
over the past week or so," analysts from currency exchange LMAX
said in a morning note.
"While there remains risk for a hard Brexit, it seems more
clarity on the matter has been alleviating some stress. At the
same time, the big sell-off in the dollar has also contributed
to sterling strength."
