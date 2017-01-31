* Dollar index down 2 percent on month
* Trump trade advisor comments support euro
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Jan 31 The dollar was on course for its
worst start to a year in more than a decade on Tuesday after a
trade adviser to President Donald Trump added to signs the new
administration may be trying to talk its currency down.
Suggestions by the head of Trump's new National Trade
Council, Peter Navarro, that Germany was benefiting from a
"grossly undervalued" exchange rate drove the euro 0.6 percent
higher and sparked a broader fall in the dollar.
Already down 1 percent this week against the yen after
Trump's ordering of a ban on travelers from seven mainly Muslim
states spurred protests worldwide and across the United States,
the dollar fell another half percent in the European morning.
Navarro's words, quoted by the Financial Times, followed
comments by both the president and his Treasury nominee Steven
Mnuchin on the strength of the dollar in relation to other trade
partners in recent weeks.
"I don't think this is a dollar debasement policy," said
Stephen Gallo, head of European FX strategy with Bank of
Montreal. "But they are trying to go into talks (on trade deals)
with a strong hand which says: you guys have been debasing your
currencies, we think you owe us something."
Gallo, like many in markets since Trump's election last
November, expects the dollar to benefit from a push to encourage
repatriation of corporate capital to the United States and other
moves to support growth.
But the dollar has fallen steadily since the middle of
December, cast by some as a necessary shakeout in market
positioning but by others as an evaporation of faith in the new
administration.
On top of that are signs that inflation in Europe is picking
up after years in the doldrums.
"This morning you have a French CPI upside surprise and a
massive Spanish surprise. Bund yields are up and that is pulling
the euro higher," said Richard Cochinos, head of European G10 FX
Strategy at Citi.
"We do have the month end which is creating a dollar flow.
Our quant team has put out a note saying that should be a dollar
negative flow."
By 1230 GMT, the dollar traded 0.5 percent weaker on the day
at 113.23 yen. It was down 0.6 percent at $1.0758 per
euro.
That all put it on course for a fall of 2.1 percent on the
month against a basket of currencies.
Investors bought the dollar strongly after Trump's victory
last November on the assumption that he would spend aggressively
on infrastructure and encourage a rise in inflation.
But that enthusiasm has also waned in the absence of much
detail on fiscal policy in his first 10 days in charge.
"Trump's travel ban - and his associated decision to fire
the acting Attorney General - dominates sentiment and remains
good for Treasuries, the yen and gold, but bad for bonds and the
dollar," said Kit Juckes, a strategist with Societe Generale in
London.
"My bias is still that we'll get back to the Trump economic
program, and the implications for Fed policy, before too long.
More prosaically, markets will focus on the US jobs data due
Friday."
The Fed starts a two-day meeting on Tuesday and any
improvement in the board's view of the economy in its statement
on Wednesday would be liable to trigger bets on another rise in
interest rates within months.
