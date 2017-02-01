* Dollar weakened by Trump administration's currency
* Pulls back from 7-week lows on bargain hunting
* Rebound in US yields seen shoring up dollar, Fed decision
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Feb 1 The dollar recovered a little
ground on Wednesday after recording its worst start to the year
in three decades on concerns the United States was poised to
ditch its two-decade-old "strong dollar" policy.
The greenback skidded 2.6 percent against a basket of major
peers in January, its worst showing since 1987. It fell
first on worries over signs of protectionism from U.S. President
Donald Trump and then on mounting unease that the new
administration is set on talking down the currency.
A senior trade adviser to the president, Peter Navarro, said
on Tuesday that the euro was "grossly undervalued", sending the
single currency soaring above $1.08 for the first time since
early December and knocking the dollar index down almost
1 percent to a seven-week low.
Navarro's comments were followed by Trump himself, who
complained that "every other country lives on devaluation" while
the United States "sit(s) there like a bunch of dummies".
"The market is concerned about what it is he's prepared to
do to take care of these concerns about the dollar - that's the
issue that's going to hang over the market," said Bank of New
York Mellon currency strategist Neil Mellor.
"In some ways I think we're heading for a mini re-run of
last year, albeit for different reasons: everyone was geared up
for dollar strength and then in the first quarter saw the dollar
down."
Commerzbank currency strategist Esther Reichelt, in
Frankfurt, said currency markets would be relatively calm on
Wednesday ahead of the conclusion of the U.S. Federal Reserve's
latest policy meeting, though with Trump grabbing much of the
headlines, the meeting has been relegated to the sidelines.
The Fed is expected to keep interest rates unchanged in its
first policy decision since Trump took office, as the central
bank - along with the market - awaits greater clarity on his
economic policies.
The lack of clarity over Trump's promised fiscal stimulus
has been another factor that has weakened the dollar since the
start of the year.
It had hit 14-year highs on the view that his policies would
boost growth and inflation, leading to a faster pace of interest
rate hikes, but it has fallen over 4 percent since then and is
now trading less than 2 percent above its pre-election levels.
The dollar index traded less than 0.2 percent above the
previous day's seven-week low on Wednesday, while the euro
traded flat on the day just below $1.08.
Against the yen, though, the dollar was 0.4 percent higher
at 113.25 yen.
Despite Tuesday's comments, which increased the prospect of
Washington reversing the "strong dollar" policy advocated by
presidents dating back to the Clinton administration, the U.S.
currency still attracted demand.
"Trump is providing an opportunity for bargain hunters. The
dollar ends up being sold on his statements, but ultimately it
finds downside support as Treasury yields do not fall that
much," said Masashi Murata, senior currency strategist at Brown
Brothers Harriman in Tokyo.
