* Fed disappoints hawks, but still upbeat in economic
assessment
* Dollar index slips to lowest since mid-November
* Aussie rallies as trade surplus beats estimates
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Feb 2 The dollar fell to its lowest
since mid-November on Thursday after the Federal Reserve
disappointed investors hoping for a clear sign of a March
interest rate rise, while the Australian dollar rallied after
data showing a record trade surplus.
Money markets had shown a 20 percent chance of a rise in
U.S. rates next month but that slipped to as little as 15
percent despite the Fed sending a broadly upbeat message on the
economy.
Aggressive language from the United States on Iran and a
refugee deal with Australia also put the focus back on the
geopolitical risks from U.S. President Donald Trump's
administration rather than the expectations of higher inflation
that dominated markets' initial thinking last year.
"The market has become increasingly sensitive to comments
made by Trump himself or his advisers," said Alexandre Dolci, a
strategist with BBVA in London.
"We have seen more and more anti-dollar jawboming from
officials, especially targeting Germany, China and Japan. That
has undermined the dollar in the past few days and is the main
driver of dollar underperformance since the start of the year."
The dollar index has fallen steadily since the Fed raised
rates in December and it hit a 12-week low in morning
trade in Europe, although traders stressed it was not obvious it
would fall much further ahead of U.S. jobs numbers on Friday.
"If anything had come along last night to reinstate the Fed
element of the equation the dollar would have rallied," said
Neil Mellor, a strategist with Bank of New York Mellon in
London.
"But there are overriding fears about what the Trump
administration is or isn't prepared to do about all these
antagonistic issues. Until we know, worries about his attitude
to the dollar are going to weigh on the market."
Against the yen, normally chief beneficiary of nerves about
global security or political risk, the dollar fell 0.8 percent
to 112.27, moving closer to Tuesday's low of 112.08. The
euro hit an 8-week high of $1.0819.
"We're still seeing long-term guys buying the dollar on
dips, expecting it to eventually recover on interest rate
differentials between Japan and the U.S.," said Kaneo Ogino,
director at foreign exchange research firm Global-info Co in
Tokyo. "But sometimes, it's a short-term market."
The weekly reading of client flows run by the market's
biggest player, Citi, showed hedge funds selling the dollar
chiefly for the euro or emerging currencies in the past week.
The Aussie added to gains in Asia to stand more than
1 percent higher on the day, driven by a recovery in exports in
the fourth quarter that sent its current account surplus soaring
and headed off any thoughts of a dip into recession.
