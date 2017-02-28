* Perceived safe haven currencies on rise in morning in
Europe
* European political worries still high on the agenda
* Dollar inches down ahead of Trump speech to Congress
* Some support from hopes for more detail from tax plans
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Feb 28 Safe haven currency bets
including the yen, the Swiss franc and to a lesser extent the
Swedish crown rose on Tuesday as investors braced for a
tensely-awaited speech to Congress by U.S. President Donald
Trump.
Indications that Trump would use the set-piece in front of
both U.S. houses to preview elements of his plans to cut taxes
for the middle class and make companies more globally
competitive helped the dollar bounce late on Monday.
Added to a promise from another Federal Reserve policymaker
that interest rates would rise "soon", that returned markets to
the assumptions of a reflating of the U.S. economy that have
swirled since last November, prodding short-term U.S. market
interest rates higher overnight.
But the lack of details in Trump's public promises, his
ability to deliver legislation in the months ahead and
protectionist rhetoric on trade, also worry markets at a time
when nerves are growing around politics in Europe.
That has left investors often seeking the security of the
yen and safe haven assets including Treasuries and German Bunds
in the past month.
"There were a whole list of things on the table and at the
moment we have a market that is looking for greater clarity on
those topics," said Simon Derrick, head of global market
research with Bank of New York Mellon in London.
"If I had to call it, I think the dollar weakens because I
think that, not withstanding the signals, it is probably beyond
March before the Fed will hike. I also think the downward
pressure on yields (globally) will continue."
The yen rose a half a percent on the day to 112.14 yen per
dollar and 118.80 yen per euro. The franc
gained around 0.4 percent against both the euro
and dollar, while the Swedish crown rose just over a third of a
percent, helped by solid growth numbers.
"Forex looks to be trading a little bit risk off today,"
said Sam Lynton-Brown, a strategist with BNP Paribas in London.
"While equities are pretty stable, commodities are off on
the day and the commodity currencies like the Australian dollar
are a little bit off, while the yen and the franc have gained."
FISCAL STIMULUS
The dollar index rallied to a 14-year high soon after Trump
won the U.S. election in November, boosted by hopes that he
would introduce large fiscal stimulus and reflationary plans.
But the greenback sagged in January and the first half of
this month in the absence of specifics on tax reform. Barring
any drama later on Tuesday, it will end February with a gain of
around 1.5 percent against the basket of currencies that
measures its broader strength.
Despite that, the two currencies long seen as most exposed
to Trump's intent to reorder U.S. trade relations, the peso and
China's yuan, are both up. The peso is on course for its
best calendar month since last March and the onshore yuan for
its second straight monthly gain.
That might be undone if the president, for example,
indicates he will make good on his earlier promises to label
China a currency manipulator. Some dealers in Asia said the yen
might also be exposed.
"Obviously, if Trump mentions any specific countries, their
currencies will be affected. Countries likely to attract his
attention are China, Germany, Japan and Mexico, which all have
large trade surpluses versus the United States," said Daisuke
Karakama, market economist at Mizuho Bank.
"He has mentioned China and Japan quite often as of late, so
dollar/yen is likely to be affected the most if he speaks about
these countries."
