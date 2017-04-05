* Dollar turns positive against yen in European trade
* Investor anxiety ahead of Trump-Xi meet cap DXY gains
* Czech crown implied vol. vs. euro at 9 month-high
By Ritvik Carvalho
LONDON, April 5 The dollar edged up against the
yen in European trading on Wednesday but fell short of broader
gains after North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile ahead of
a key meeting between U.S. and Chinese leaders.
Pyongyang's missile launch came a day before talks on
economic and security issues between U.S. President Donald Trump
and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, pressuring the dollar in
Asian trade as investors sought refuge in the perceived safety
of the Japanese currency.
The greenback turned positive in morning London trade,
rising 0.2 percent to 110.99 yen, but remained far shy
of last Friday's 10-day peak of 112.19 yen.
The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against a
trade-weighted basket of six peers, rose slightly to 100.54
, but anxiety about the upcoming U.S.-China meeting on top
of a risk-off mood this week kept it from further gains.
Trump's consistently harsh rhetoric on China has raised
concerns about Thursday's summit among investors, as has
speculation that the U.S. president will face challenges
implementing his promised growth-boosting policies after his
administration failed to pass healthcare reform.
"Part of the pressure we've seen on the dollar this morning
was the firing of the missile by North Korea, which has been
weighing on risk sentiment," said Alexandra Russell-Oliver,
currency analyst at Caxton FX in London.
"It's a combination of those factors and the ongoing
questions about the Trump trade and how effective Trump's
policies will be and how easily he'll be able to pass spending
and tax measures."
Investors were also on the watch for U.S. economic data and
minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's March policy meeting for
clues about the pace of future interest-rate rises.
Employment data from private data firm ADP, a services
purchasing manager's index from the Institute for Supply
Management (ISM), and the Fed's minutes were due later on
Wednesday.
The euro was off slightly, down 0.1 percent to $1.0670
.
Investors also kept a close eye on the Czech crown
amid rising speculation that the Czech central bank could drop
the currency's cap against the euro.
The cost of hedging against volatility in the crown against
the euro over the next 24 hours jumped to its highest in over
nine months.
"I think they (Czech National Bank) are telegraphing it
(dropping the cap), so they must have an intention of removing
it," said Stephen Gallo, currency strategist with BMO Capital
Markets in London.
"I suspect that they're watching very closely the events
taking place in France though, ahead of the presidential
elections (on April 23 and May 7). I doubt they'll remove it
before we get a result there."
For Reuters Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
