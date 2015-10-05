* Dollar index hovers near 2-week lows hit on Friday
* Euro up 0.4 percent, adds pressure on ECB to ease
* Yen pressured by expectations that BOJ could ease further
LONDON, Oct 5 The dollar nursed losses on
Monday, falling around 0.4 percent against the euro and easing
against a basket of currencies, after a weak U.S. jobs report
drove traders to push back expectations of a Federal Reserve
rate hike to early 2016.
The euro's bounce, though, is likely to remain muted, with
the European Central Bank likely to come under additional
pressure to ease monetary policy in a bid to neutralize the
impact on inflation from a firmer currency.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
a basket of six major currencies, slid to 95.218 on Friday, its
lowest since Sept. 21. It last stood at 95.622, down 0.2 percent
from Friday's late U.S. trade.
The euro was up at $1.1255, drawing some support from
the weekend elections in Portugal where results produced no
surprises. The dollar was marginally higher against the yen at
120.05 yen, moving away from Friday's low of 118.68 yen,
its lowest since Sept. 7.
"The U.S. jobs data was a disappointment and postpones
expectations of a lift-off by the end of this year which is not
dollar positive," said Yujiro Goto, currency strategist at
Normura.
"At the same time, we expect the other major central banks
like the Bank of Japan and the ECB to remain dovish. So the
euro's rise above $1.13 could be capped, while dollar/yen is
likely to be supported at 120 yen."
The U.S. nonfarm payrolls report showed employers added only
142,000 jobs last month, falling far short of economists'
consensus expectation for a rise of 203,000 jobs, according to a
Reuters poll. Moreover, the August figures were revised sharply
lower while wages remained muted.
That raised doubts whether the U.S. economy was strong
enough to justify the Fed's long-awaited interest rate increase,
which would be the first since 2006.
While the Fed is still expected to be the first major
central bank to raise rates in the near future, uncertainty
about the timing of this hike has kept the dollar locked in
ranges.
In contrast with the Fed, some investors believe the Bank of
Japan could unveil more easing steps perhaps as early as the
conclusion of its next policy meeting on Wednesday, which has
curbed the yen's upside.
"Deteriorating growth and weakening inflation outlook in
Japan increased the pressure for the BOJ to act early,"
strategists at Barclays said in a note to clients, adding they
now expect Japan's central bank to take additional stimulus
steps at its Oct 30 meeting.
