* Aussie hits 2-week high after RBA stands pat on policy

* Dollar retreats from one-week high vs yen (Adds Saxo comments on dollar strength, updates prices)

By Patrick Graham

LONDON, Oct 6 The Australian dollar stood out among major currencies on Tuesday, as a relaxed message from the country's central bank on threats to growth quelled speculation it would cut interest rates further this year.

The dollar was lower against the yen and euro, reflecting a nervous mood on markets globally and doubts over its prospects after a jobs report last week pushed back expectations for an increase in U.S. interest rates.

The Aussie had been one of the big losers from a slowdown in China over the past year, but some traders said much of that was now priced in to a currency trading around its lowest in six years. The Reserve Bank of Australia emphasised U.S. growth was still strong, despite the jobs numbers.

"They don't sound like they want to cut," said Richard Benson, co-head of portfolio investment at currency managers Millennium Global Investments in London.

"There's already a lot of bearishness on China in the price of some Asia trades and the stability provided by the Chinese central bank has calmed a lot of these trades down."

Benson argued that a lot of investors were left "short" -- betting on a weaker Aussie -- so the currency might be squeezed higher as they were forced to close such bets.

The Aussie climbed half a percent overnight before giving back some ground to trade at $0.7107 in Europe.

Action on the major currencies has cooled since Friday's U.S. payrolls report. The dollar has suffered against the yen, but those moves have been cooled by expectations that the Bank of Japan will step in with another round of quantitative easing in an effort to reflate the Japanese economy.

Nothing so firm is expected from the BoJ's latest policy decision early in Asian time on Wednesday, but traders said it would weigh on markets through Tuesday.

The dollar dipped 0.1 percent to 120.305 yen having touched a one-week high overnight. It was 0.3 percent weaker at $1.1224 per euro.

Reuters polling shows the halt in the dollar's rally since March has led many analysts to rein in forecasts for its gains over the next year. But a number of major banks still expect the greenback to appreciate.

Steen Jakobsen, chief investment officer for Denmark's Saxo Bank told a media briefing in London any further gains for the dollar would spark a crisis in many developing and commodities-focussed economies and threaten to draw the world into recession.

"One thing is clear: the world cannot deal with a stronger dollar," he said.

"If things move with the consensus that we see among many parties for the dollar to move to parity with the euro, to gain another 10-15 percent, then there is no doubt in my mind we will see another recession next year." (Editing by Larry King)