By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Oct 7 The yen rose broadly on Wednesday
after the Bank of Japan kept monetary policy unchanged and
Governor Haruhiko Kuroda struck an optimistic note about the
economy despite recent weakness.
The yen had been pressured earlier amid some talk that the
BOJ would ease in the wake of weak economic data and flagging
inflation, but the central bank kept monetary policy steady,
preferring to keep its already limited options open.
Nevertheless, lingering fears of recession will keep the
central bank under pressure to ease at a potentially more
important meeting on Oct. 30, when it is expected to cut its
long-term economic and price forecasts, analysts say.
"Some investors had been hoping for signs of easing from the
BOJ," said Niels Christensen, FX strategist at Nordea. "That did
not happen. But the BOJ will be under pressure to ease later in
the year because of weak inflation and a slowdown in China."
The dollar was down 0.2 percent at 119.97 yen,
pulling back from the day's high of 120.36. The euro fell 0.4
percent to 134.85 yen. Despite the yen's rise,
analysts and traders believe it will come under selling pressure
before the late-October meeting.
"I still expect the BOJ will ease policy further later this
month when it is likely to cut its economic projections," said
Yasunari Ueno, chief market economist at Mizuho Securities in
Tokyo.
"There was no reason to act today given relatively firm
readings in the latest tankan and stability in financial
markets," he said, referring to the central bank's wide-ranging,
quarterly business sentiment survey.
Meanwhile, commodity and growth-linked currencies like the
Australian dollar retained their bullish momentum. The Aussie
touched a more than two-week high of $0.7199.
Investors are increasingly uncertain whether the Federal
Reserve will raise interest rates in coming months with U.S.
jobs growth slowing. That has weighed on the dollar and fed risk
sentiment, benefiting currencies like the Aussie.
The euro fell 0.3 percent to $1.1237 after gaining
0.7 percent against the greenback on Tuesday. The single
currency was pegged back by data that showed German industrial
output fall in August at its fastest pace in a year, suggesting
Europe's largest economy may have lost momentum in the third
quarter.
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo; Editing by
Hugh Lawson)