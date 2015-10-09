* Fed minutes show policymakers cautious about hiking rates
* Aussie hits 6-week high, best weekly gains since end-2011
* Dollar index nurses losses, clings above 3-week lows
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Oct 9 Commodity and growth-linked
currencies like the Australian dollar rose on Friday, and were
set to end the week on a high note on the back of a risk rally
that saw the safe-haven yen come under pressure.
The dollar index, meanwhile, was set for its second
week of losses, after the minutes of the Federal Reserve's
September meeting reinforced investors' expectations that the
U.S. central bank was unlikely to raise interest rates well into
2016.
The dovish Fed minutes focussed on external factors
depressing outlook for inflation which analysts said, suggested
rates were likely to stay lower for longer, fuelling a risk
rally.
The Australian dollar hit a six-week high and was set for
its best weekly performance since late 2011, while oil prices
surged to their highest in three months. That lifted some of the
gloom that enveloped riskier asset classes like stocks and
commodities in August and early-September when worries about a
global slowdown and China-related issues weighed on sentiment.
"A risk rally is very much on, and the dollar-bloc commodity
currencies are doing well," said Jeremy Stretch head of currency
strategy at CIBC World Market. "Having said that, I would be
cautious about chasing them much higher as the Fed is still in
play."
The Australian dollar rose to $0.7300, its highest
since Aug. 24 and up 3.4 percent for the week. The Canadian
dollar was trading near its highest since August, while
the New Zealand dollar was up 0.5 percent on the day.
With investors buying riskier currencies, the yen was under
pressure. The dollar was up 0.2 percent against the yen at
120.11 yen while the euro was up 0.5 percent.
The euro also rose against the dollar, trading above
$1.13, with investors' pricing in a chance of a rate hike by the
Fed in the middle of 2016, having factored in the chance of a
liftoff by the end of this year as recently as last month.
The minutes of the Fed's September released on Thursday
revealed a deeply cautious central bank that delayed a
long-anticipated tightening because policymakers wanted to make
sure that a global economic slowdown was not a threat to the
U.S. recovery.
"The minutes were viewed as mirroring the dovish tone to the
September 17 Fed statement rather than the more hawkish message
delivered by a number of Fed speakers in the aftermath of the
meeting," analysts at Barclays wrote in a note to clients.
(additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Toby
Chopra)