* Fed minutes show policymakers cautious about hiking rates
* Aussie hits 7-week high, best weekly gains since end-2011
* Dollar index nurses losses, hits 3-week low
(adds Morgan Stanley note on U.S. dollar)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Oct 9 Commodity and growth-linked
currencies like the Australian dollar surged on Friday, and were
set to end the week on a high note on the back of a risk-taking
rally that put the safe-haven yen under pressure.
The dollar index, meanwhile, was set for its second
week of losses, after the minutes of the Federal Reserve's
September meeting reinforced investors' expectations that U.S.
interest rates are unlikely to rise until well into 2016.
Thursday's Fed minutes focused on external factors
depressing the outlook for inflation which, analysts said,
suggested rates were likely to stay lower for longer, fuelling
appetite for riskier assets.
The Australian dollar hit a 7-week high and was set for its
strongest weekly performance since late 2011, while oil prices
surged to their highest in three months. That lifted some of the
gloom that enveloped riskier asset classes like stocks and
commodities in August and early September when worries about a
global slowdown and China weighed on sentiment.
"A risk rally is very much on, and the dollar-bloc commodity
currencies are doing well," said Jeremy Stretch, head of
currency strategy at CIBC World Markets. "Having said that, I
would be cautious about chasing them much higher as the Fed is
still in play."
The Australian dollar jumped 1.1 percent to $0.7343
, its highest since Aug. 21 and four percent stronger
for the week. The Canadian dollar was trading at a
10-week high, while the New Zealand dollar was up 0.8
percent on the day. The three were the best-performing
currencies in the G10 this week.
With investors buying riskier currencies, the yen was under
pressure. The dollar was up 0.3 percent at 120.25 yen
while the euro was up 1 percent against the yen and
0.7 percent against the dollar, trading around $1.1360.
The Fed's minutes revealed a deeply cautious central bank
that delayed a long-anticipated tightening because policymakers
wanted to make sure that a global economic slowdown was not a
threat to the U.S. recovery.
Morgan Stanley said in a note on Friday that the dollar's
downward correction was likely to continue with recent
repatriation from emerging markets set to take a breather. It
had removed all long dollar positioning from its strategic FX
portfolio and was instead going short dollar against the
Australian dollar, the Indian rupee and the Chilean peso.
"Markets may anticipate a relatively flat U.S. rate profile
going forward, which should take some wind out of the dollar's
sail," their analysts said.
