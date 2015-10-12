* Euro holds below $1.14, Aussie hits 8-week high
* Fed's Fischer: Dec rate rise "expectation, not commitment"
* Fed's Lockhart: U.S. rate hike remains data dependent
* U.S. trading light due to holiday
(Updates market action, changes dateline, previous LONDON)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Oct 12 The dollar slipped to a
three-week low versus a basket of major currencies on Monday on
doubts whether the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates
later this year in the face of a weakening global economy.
With short-dated U.S. rates pinned at the low-end of their
recent trading range, the greenback has weakened especially
against the euro. It was almost 10 cents lower against the euro
from this year's highs back in March.
U.S. market activity was light due to a U.S. federal
holiday.
Most U.S. central bank officials in recent days have said a
rate hike by year-end remains on the table even though they
decided to stick with a near zero rate policy last month, citing
global risks and market turmoil this summer.
The Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed's policy-setting
group, will meet on Oct. 27-28.
Analysts polled by Reuters forecast a possible rate hike at
the FOMC meeting in Dec. 15-16, while interest rates futures
implied traders see such a move more likely in March 2016.
"Right now, market expectations is that the Fed will be on
hold in October. We'll see in December," said Robert Zukowski,
an analyst at 4Cast Ltd. in New York.
On Monday, Atlanta Federal Reserve President Dennis Lockhart
suggested the central bank will have a "lot more" data to decide
on the first U.S. rate increase since 2006 in December than
later this month.
On Sunday, Fed vice-chair Stanley Fischer said a December
rate hike is "an expectation, not a commitment."
The dollar index declined to a three-week low 94.619 before
edging to 94.725, down 0.1 percent from late Friday.
The greenback was down 0.2 percent against the yen at 119.97
yen, while the euro was up 0.2 percent versus the dollar
at $1.1378, hitting a three-week high of $1.1396.
As a U.S. rate hike this year is not a sure bet,
emerging-market and commodity-linked currencies have recovered
against the dollar in recent weeks.
"We could get some further weakness in the dollar versus the
euro and yen but those two are mainly along for the ride. Most
of the weakness will be concentrated on emerging currencies,"
said Stephen Gallo, a strategist with Canadian bank BMO in
London.
The Australian dollar gained about 0.4 percent to an
eight-week high of $0.7378. It gained 4 percent last
week, its biggest weekly increase since late 2011.
(Additional reporting by Patrick Graham in London; Editing by
Catherine Evans and Chizu Nomiyama)