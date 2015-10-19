* Euro flat as investors eye Thursday's ECB meeting
* Aussie firms after better-than-expected Chinese data
* Upbeat US indicators keep chance of 2015 rate hike alive
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Oct 19 The euro traded near a 10-day low
against the dollar on Monday, as investors eyed a European
Central Bank meeting later in the week at which further stimulus
could be announced to boost inflation in the euro zone.
Though most traders and analysts reckon the ECB will wait
until its December meeting to announce anything new, they see a
risk that additional easing measures could be flagged this
Thursday and are betting ECB chief Mario Draghi will at least
try to talk the currency down.
Many banks were expecting the euro to fall to parity with
the dollar by the end of this year as the ECB pumps 60
billion euros into the economy each month. But since dipping
below $1.05 in March, it has gained around 9 percent.
On Monday, it inched down to $1.1340, close to Friday's low
of $1.1335, the currency's weakest since October 9.
"Our base is that (the ECB) announces an extension of the
asset purchase programme in December, but we see a real risk
that they could also go at this meeting, so from an FX
perspective we think it certainly makes sense to be short euros
heading into the meeting," said BNP Paribas currency strategist
Sam Lynton-Brown.
The Australian dollar was the biggest mover in a largely
flat currency market, strengthening 0.4 percent against its U.S.
counterpart after data from China which, though showing
growth falling below 7 percent for the first time since 2009,
was slightly better than had been expected.
"We don't really think that rally is going to last," said
Lynton-Brown. "Generally risk assets have performed in an
environment of the Fed delaying tightening ... but the reason
why the Fed is likely to be on hold is due to concerns about
external factors."
Against the yen, the dollar was flat at 119.34,
having dipped to as low as 119.15 as Tokyo shares opened
significantly lower, but it pared its losses as equities
regained some of the ground they shed. The safe-haven yen tends
to gather bids when domestic equities suffer losses.
"There isn't much in terms of U.S. and Japanese data to
trade on this week, so participants will look to the Nikkei for
incentive," said Kaneo Ogino, director at foreign exchange
research firm Global-info Co in Tokyo.
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo; Editing by
Tom Heneghan)