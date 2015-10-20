* Euro extends gains after euro zone lending survey
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Oct 20 The euro rose 0.5 percent against
the dollar on Tuesday, helped by solid data and a change in mood
from European Central Bank policymakers before Thursday's
meeting, beating back market bets on further monetary easing.
Quarterly lending data from the ECB showed euro zone banks
had loosened their lending standards more than expected over the
last few months despite the recent global market volatility.
That lessened the need for the ECB to ramp up its 1 trillion
euro asset purchase programme, this week at least.
Separately, current account data from the euro zone showed
portfolio inflows continued at a brisk pace, a factor that has
been supporting the euro in recent months.
"This latest release (of the lending survey) should give the
ECB's Governing Council a little more breathing space as it
continues to assess the broader recovery picture," said Timo del
Carpio, an economist at RBC Capital Markets.
The euro was up 0.5 percent at $1.1380, recovering
from a 10-day low struck on Monday. It had started to edge up
after ECB governing council member Christian Noyer said late on
Monday the European Central Bank's quantitative easing programme
was well calibrated and did not need to be adjusted, following
similar words from Austrian central bank chief Ewald Nowotny.
Nowotny had pointed to the need to look at further ways to
stimulate a still struggling euro zone economy, and major banks
including Barclays and Goldman Sachs started this week by
calling for the euro to weaken into Thursday's meeting.
"The Noyer comments are important," said a senior trader at
one international bank in London.
"It does seem as if they're trying to back the market away
from thinking there's going to be another easing announcement.
The market is still short, and it will probably need a push up
to $1.15 to burn those guys out."
CANADIAN DOLLAR
The Canadian dollar, a big loser on Monday ahead of
election results that gave a shock victory to Liberal leader
Justin Trudeau over Prime Minister Stephen Harper's
Conservatives, was back in positive territory in European trade.
It last traded at $1.3008, up 0.1 percent on the day.
"With the election out of the way, near-term CAD direction
will continue to be influenced by crude oil prices," analysts at
Societe Generale said in a note.
Bank of Canada policymakers meet on Wednesday, with a large
majority of analysts polled by Reuters seeing no change in
interest rates.
