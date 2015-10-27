* Norwegian crown slides as oil prices fall again

By Jemima Kelly

LONDON, Oct 27 The Norwegian crown followed oil prices lower on Tuesday, shedding almost 1 percent against the euro, as investors bet cheaper crude would continue to hurt Norway's economy and may lead its central bank to loosen policy further.

Fellow oil-producer Canada also saw its currency weaken, amid concern over a glut in supply. Canada's dollar reached C$1.3201 to the U.S. dollar, its weakest since early October. Russia's rouble skidded, too.

The Norwegian currency traded at 9.2981 crowns per euro , its weakest in 12 days.

"It did hold up quite well yesterday despite a lower oil price, but the fall in oil has continued, so that's hurting it," said Nordea currency strategist Niels Christensen in Copenhagen.

Christensen added that a meeting of neighbouring Sweden's Riksbank on Wednesday may affect monetary policy in Norway.

"If they are very dovish, that would strengthen the expectation that the Norges Bank, at its meeting next week, could also be," he said.

Elsewhere, the safe-haven yen reached a seven-week high against the euro, as investors turned risk-averse before a two-day meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve begins later in the day.

Markets are pricing in only around a 7 percent chance of a U.S. rate increase this week, but they will be watching Fed Chair Janet Yellen closely for any clues one might come at its next meeting, in December.

The yen weakened last week to a two-month low against the dollar after the European Central Bank said it was ready to loosen policy further and China cut interest rates again. That fuelled speculation the Bank of Japan may signal more easing when it meets on Friday.

But the currency strengthened on Monday after an adviser to Japan's prime minister said the BoJ could wait for more easing. It was further supported by Tuesday's risk-off mood.

Markets were in a "holding pattern" before the Fed and BoJ met, and the current risk-off sentiment would not last, said HSBC currency strategist Dominic Bunning in London.

"Classic risk assets are all slightly softer, but it's not been an aggressive move," Bunning said. "I don't think the positioning is there to see these massive spikes in emerging market selling and related safe-haven strengthen because I think a lot of the positioning has been cleared out in those markets." (Editing by Larry King)