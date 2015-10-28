* Dollar index not far from 2 1/2-month high hit on Friday
* US durable goods, consumer confidence below market
expectations
* Sterling steadies after marking 2-week low after soft UK
GDP
* Aussie skids over 1 pct to 3-week low on soft inflation
data
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Oct 28 The Swedish crown recovered from
an initial dip on Wednesday after Sweden's central bank expanded
its asset purchase programme but declined to cut interest rates,
having already done so three times this year.
Currency traders are now focused on the U.S. Federal
Reserve, which finishes its two-day policy meeting later today
but is expected to refrain from raising interest rates for the
first time in almost a decade given concerns about both domestic
and global growth.
The Riksbank said it would expand its quantitative easing
programme by 65 billion Swedish crowns to a total of 200 billion
crowns, or about 21 billion euros. That compares with the
European Central Bank's 1.1 trillion euro bond-buying programme,
which the bank last week said could be expanded.
The crown initially fell to a two-month low of 8.5434 crowns
per dollar, before recovering to trade up 0.3 percent on
the day at 8.4738 crowns. It also dipped against the euro before
reversing those losses to turn positive at 9.3678 crowns, up 0.3
percent on the day.
"Though on first glance this looks dovish, details are not
and maintain the market status quo," wrote Citi currency
strategist Josh O'Byrne in a research note. "EURSEK is likely to
drift lower with trimming of market shorts."
"Among the details, importantly the purchases represent an
extension of the current program until June but at a slower pace
than that accumulated throughout 2015."
BMO Capital Markets currency strategist Stephen Gallo, in
London, said the Riksbank move was largely a reaction to the
ECB's signal last week that it would expand its easing measures
in December.
"If they have to act again in December following the ECB's
next meeting they probably will," he said.
The dollar was flat on the day against a basket of major
currencies at 96.850, remaining close to 2-1/2-month high
as traders awaited the Fed. A rate hike at this month's meeting
is virtually priced out, but some investors still expect the Fed
to indicate interest rates could rise in December.
"It's fair to say that market consensus is that there will
be no change, but if there's any risk, it would be toward a
hike," said Bart Wakabayashi, head of foreign exchange for State
Street Global Markets in Tokyo.
"Therefore, intuitively, if you needed to put your cash
somewhere, your safest bet would be the dollar today."
Tuesday's U.S. economic data did not back the case for a
rate hike, with both durable goods orders and consumer sentiment
falling short of market expectations.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite and Hideyuki Sano in
Tokyo; Editing by Angus MacSwan)