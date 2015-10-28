* Dollar index not far from 2 1/2-month high hit on Friday

* US durable goods, consumer confidence below market expectations

* Sterling steadies after marking 2-week low after soft UK GDP

* Aussie skids over 1 pct to 3-week low on soft inflation data

By Jemima Kelly

LONDON, Oct 28 The Swedish crown recovered from an initial dip on Wednesday after Sweden's central bank expanded its asset purchase programme but declined to cut interest rates, having already done so three times this year.

Currency traders are now focused on the U.S. Federal Reserve, which finishes its two-day policy meeting later today but is expected to refrain from raising interest rates for the first time in almost a decade given concerns about both domestic and global growth.

The Riksbank said it would expand its quantitative easing programme by 65 billion Swedish crowns to a total of 200 billion crowns, or about 21 billion euros. That compares with the European Central Bank's 1.1 trillion euro bond-buying programme, which the bank last week said could be expanded.

The crown initially fell to a two-month low of 8.5434 crowns per dollar, before recovering to trade up 0.3 percent on the day at 8.4738 crowns. It also dipped against the euro before reversing those losses to turn positive at 9.3678 crowns, up 0.3 percent on the day.

"Though on first glance this looks dovish, details are not and maintain the market status quo," wrote Citi currency strategist Josh O'Byrne in a research note. "EURSEK is likely to drift lower with trimming of market shorts."

"Among the details, importantly the purchases represent an extension of the current program until June but at a slower pace than that accumulated throughout 2015."

BMO Capital Markets currency strategist Stephen Gallo, in London, said the Riksbank move was largely a reaction to the ECB's signal last week that it would expand its easing measures in December.

"If they have to act again in December following the ECB's next meeting they probably will," he said.

The dollar was flat on the day against a basket of major currencies at 96.850, remaining close to 2-1/2-month high as traders awaited the Fed. A rate hike at this month's meeting is virtually priced out, but some investors still expect the Fed to indicate interest rates could rise in December.

"It's fair to say that market consensus is that there will be no change, but if there's any risk, it would be toward a hike," said Bart Wakabayashi, head of foreign exchange for State Street Global Markets in Tokyo.

"Therefore, intuitively, if you needed to put your cash somewhere, your safest bet would be the dollar today."

Tuesday's U.S. economic data did not back the case for a rate hike, with both durable goods orders and consumer sentiment falling short of market expectations. (Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite and Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo; Editing by Angus MacSwan)