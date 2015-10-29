* Fed statement effectively says it will discuss rate hike in Dec

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Oct 29 The dollar held strong near 2-1/2 month highs against the euro on Thursday, after the Federal Reserve signaled it may raise interest rates in December, highlighting the divergent monetary policies of the world's most influential central banks.

While the Fed is preparing the ground for an eventual lift off in interest rates from record lows, the European Central Bank is widely expected to add to its ultra-loose stimulus before the end of the year to boost inflation and growth.

Against the dollar, the euro was lower at $1.0918, having lost 1.2 percent on Wednesday, after the Fed, which kept its rates on hold as expected, took an unusual step of strengthening its language about timing in its statement, bringing a December rate hike back on the table.

In another hawkish tilt, the Fed also took out a warning about slowing global growth, going against earlier speculation that China's cooling economy could delay a rate hike in the United States. As a result, money market futures <0#FF:> are pricing in about a 50 percent chance of a rate hike in December, compared to around 30 percent previously.

"Of course, the decision will ultimately depend on the data released in the coming weeks, in particular price data and the labour-market reports for October and November," said Antje Praefcke, currency analyst at Commerzbank.

"Nevertheless, the Fed will soon withdraw from the expansionary race. As a result, the dollar will appreciate, in particular versus the euro...."

The dollar index rose to 97.818, its highest level since Aug. 10, before easing back to 97.62. A break above its Aug. 7 peak of 98.334 would bring the index out of its trading range in the past half year, opening the way for a test of its 12-year peak hit earlier this year at 100.39. It last stood at 97.64.

"The Fed's statement is open to interpretation. But for those who have been waiting for a December rate hike, it could be taken as paving the way for that," said Daisuke Uno, chief strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Bank.

Many investors are still not convinced about a lift-off given a recent run of soft U.S. data, making economic releases in coming weeks, starting with the advance reading of U.S. GDP due later on Thursday, more crucial in determining the a December move.

Economists also expect a key U.S. manufacturing index due on Monday to show the first contraction in the sector in 2-1/2 years, which would not be conducive for a rate hike.

The yen, which had fallen after the Fed's statement, recouped much of its previous day's losses after Japan's industrial production beat market expectations, which in turn reduced the chance of an immediate BOJ policy move.

The dollar fell 0.2 percent to 120.75 yen, down 0.2 percent on the day. (additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)