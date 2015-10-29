(Recasts, adds fresh quote)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Oct 29 The dollar eased from its highest
level in more than two months on Thursday, with investors
awaiting U.S. growth and jobs data for more evidence on whether
the Federal Reserve would start to raise interest rates by year
end.
Recent soft U.S. data has left many doubting rates will rise
soon. That lends added weight to data releases in coming weeks,
starting with an advance reading of U.S. GDP due later on
Thursday.
Economists expect U.S. manufacturing to show its first
contraction in 2 1/2 years on Monday, arguing
against a rate increase. Next Friday, the U.S. non-farm payrolls
report will give clues about the labour market and whether wages
are rising fast enough for the Fed to start tightening.
With all the uncertainty after the Fed's statement on
Wednesday opened the door for a rate move, the dollar eased in
European trade losing 0.4 percent to trade at 97.39.
The index had risen to 97.818 on Wednesday, its highest
level since Aug. 10. A break above its Aug. 7 peak of 98.334
would bring the index out of its trading range of the past six
months, opening the way for a test of the 12-year peak it hit
earlier this year at 100.39. It last stood at 97.64.
"The market would still want to witness an acceptable GDP
print today, along with non-farm payrolls and inflation data,
before chances of a December rate hike moves from 50/50 to
70/30," said Tobias Davis, corporate hedging manager at Western
Union Business Solutions.
On Wednesday, in a move that surprised many investors, the
Fed strengthened its language about timing. It also
took out a warning about slowing global growth, effectively
rebutting earlier speculation that China's cooling economy would
delay a rate increase in the United States.
As a result, money market futures <0#FF:> are pricing in
about a 50 percent chance of a rate hike in December, compared
with around 30 percent previously.
"The Fed will soon withdraw from the expansionary race. As a
result, the dollar will appreciate, in particular versus the
euro," said Antje Praefcke, currency analyst at Commerzbank.
On Thursday, though, the euro was 0.4 percent higher at
$1.0965, after losing 1.2 percent on Wednesday. The euro
was also helped by an unexpected improvement in euro zone
economic sentiment and signs of faster-than-expected inflation
in Germany.
The yen, which had fallen on Wednesday, recouped much of its
losses after Japan's industrial production beat expectations.
That reduced the chance the Bank of Japan would loosen policy
soon. The dollar fell 0.2 percent to 120.80 yen.
