* Euro underpinned by Draghi's comments at weekend
* China PMI falls at slower pace, but still contracts
* Speculators net dollar positions rise in last week - IMM
data
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Nov 2 The U.S. dollar fell on Monday, as
appetite for risk waned amid downbeat Chinese factory surveys,
which also lent support to the low-yielding euro and the
safe-haven yen.
Demand for both currencies has risen in recent times when
worry about a sharp Chinese slowdown led to economic uncertainty
and financial market stress. The same concern forced the Federal
Reserve to put off raising U.S. interest rates, weakening the
dollar this summer.
Traders said some investors judged ECB President Mario
Draghi's comments at the weekend on monetary policy as not very
dovish, although German bond yields eased. The comments helped
the euro gain ground above $1.10.
In a morning note, Morgan Stanley analysts said it appeared
that Draghi had stiffened the bank's policy stance, saying that
more stimulus in December is an open question.
"We regard this statement as part of an
expectation-management exercise in order to maintain parts of
the surprise element should the ECB cut its deposit rate in
December," the U.S. investment bank said.
The euro rose 0.3 percent to $1.1035 and 0.1 percent
against the yen to 132.80 yen. The dollar slipped 0.1 percent
against the yen to trade at 120.45 yen. The dollar index
was down 0.2 percent at 96.75.
"The weekend comment from Draghi was a bit more balanced and
neutral than before, which is triggering some short-covering in
the euro," said Yujiro Goto, a currency analyst at Nomura. "The
data from China is also disappointing and we are seeing a bit of
risk aversion because of that."
China's manufacturing sector unexpectedly contracted in
October for a third straight month, an official survey showed on
Sunday. A private factory survey on Monday also showed activity
fell for an eight consecutive month in October.
Dollar bulls are likely to stay cautious until the U.S.
non-farm payrolls report on Friday.
The Federal Reserve held interest rates near zero last week
but signalled that a December rate rise remained in play.
Data released on Friday by the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission showed the value of the dollar's net long position
jumped to $21.6 billion in the week ended Oct. 27, from $13.32
billion the week before.
That was the largest net long position since late September,
after declining for three straight weeks.
