* Draghi warning on inflation knocks euro half a cent lower
* Resistance to more falls around $1.07
* Market hopes for direction from string of Fed speakers
* Aussie rallies on strong Oct jobs data
(Updates prices)
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Nov 12 The euro dipped briefly below
$1.07 on Thursday after European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi
singled out the currency's more robust performance since May as
one driver for a "weakening" outlook on inflation.
Draghi's prepared testimony to the European parliament
electrified a currency market which has been drifting since a
unexpectedly strong batch of U.S. jobs numbers last week
prompted many to bet on a rise in Federal Reserve interest rates
next month.
Draghi said the bank would re-examine the degree of monetary
policy accommodation in place at the ECB's December meeting,
adding to expectations it could cut euro deposit rates and
expand or extend its programme of bond-buying.
His comments knocked more than half a cent off the euro in
roughly 10 minutes in morning trade in Europe before it
recovered to trade 0.2 percent lower on the day at $1.0712.
"Some real action after Draghi this morning, but its
noticeable that we haven't pushed on," said a trader with one
international bank in London.
There is a broad consensus among the major currency trading
banks that the dollar should rise but analysts have pointed to
several barriers which stand in the way of a swift push to highs
of $1.0450 hit in March and April. That has added to a sticky
performance this week.
"The broad theme at the moment is that dollar strength is
coming back," Barclays strategist Hamish Pepper said.
"There is a long list of Fed speakers this afternoon so that
may be one catalyst. On the data front, we have to wait for U.S.
retail sales tomorrow."
Prior to the ECB chief's comments, the Australian dollar had
been the day's only big mover, surging more than 1 percent to
its highest in a week after the strong jobs readout knocked 0.3
percentage points off unemployment.
A number of European analysts expressed disbelief at the
official numbers, which cool expectations of more loosening of
monetary policy in an economy that has looked moribund since the
end of a China-driven commodities investment boom.
Morgan Stanley are among the more bullish of the major banks
on the Aussie but even they urged caution at the numbers.
"Stellar Australian consumer confidence and labour market
data support our economists' call for the RBA leaving rates
unchanged this year," the bank's strategists said in a note.
"However, the sustainability of Australia's economic rebound
is in doubt. Current Aussie strength may only offer tactical
bullish opportunities, towards $0.74, while the long-term
outlook remains bearish."
After a slight retreat at the start of the European session,
the Aussie was up 1.1 percent on the day at $0.7136.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro and Ian Chua; Editing by Eric
Meijer and Andrew Heavens)