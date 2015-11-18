* Dollar index eases from near 7-month highs
* Market concerned Fed may flag concerns about USD strength
* Euro recovers from lows, but respite seen temporary
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Nov 18 The dollar slipped from a
seven-month high against a basket of currencies on Wednesday as
markets awaited minutes of the Federal Reserve's recent policy
meeting which could reinforce expectations of a rate hike next
month.
But with the Fed likely to flag concerns about the
currency's recent strength, there were signs of wariness
building in the long dollar trade.
"It will be a case of range-trading going into the Fed
minutes. We could see some positions being pared, with the
dollar having risen in the past few weeks," said Jeremy Stretch,
head of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets.
"The market is also mindful that the Fed may refer to the
dollar's strength either implicitly or obliquely and that its
rise has been tightening monetary conditions. That should make
any hikes a rather slow and gradual process."
The dollar index has risen 6.3 percent in the past
month as market odds for an interest rate hike in
December moved from around 30 percent to 66 percent. The Fed's
broad-based dollar trade-weighted index has also pushed higher.
The index was 0.1 percent lower at 99.535 after
touching 99.745 on Tuesday, its highest since mid April. The
dollar was also slightly lower against the safe-haven yen
and the Swiss franc.
The dollar's dip saw the euro regain ground despite what
traders described as caution in early trading as French police
hunted a Belgian militant suspected of masterminding last week's
attacks on Paris.
The single currency rose to $1.0673, having dropped
to a seven-month low of $1.0630 on Tuesday. The euro has been
losing ground on expectations the European Central Bank will
ease monetary policy further in December, with many forecasters
predicting it will reach parity with the dollar.
Pascal Blanque, chief investment officer at Amundi Asset
Management told the Reuters Investment Summit that the bulk of
the directional impact from quantitative easing by major central
banks on exchange rates was "behind us".
"To an extent, I think it has become more uncertain compared
to let's say two years ago," he said.
Comments on Tuesday by ECB chief economist and executive
board member Peter Praet, who told Bloomberg downside risks may
have increased in light of the events in Paris, reinforced
expectations of further stimulus.
The euro lurched lower after Paris attacks as investors
fretted about their potential impact on the euro zone economy.
