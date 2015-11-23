* Euro recovers footing after falling to $1.0600
* Dollar index touches 7-month high
* Aussie slips vs dollar as commodities slide
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Nov 23 The euro was marginally steadier
in early trade in Europe on Monday after hitting its lowest in
more than 7 months in Asian time, traders with interest from
options markets repelling a first attack on $1.0600.
Robust sentiment surveys from the euro zone offered the
single currency support, but traders and analysts were
reluctant to predict any bounce before a European Central Bank
meeting next month that is expected to ease monetary policy.
Latest positioning data showed players again increased bets
on the dollar against the euro in the week to last Tuesday.
The last fortnight has proved more sticky for the U.S.
currency, however, raising the prospect that some investors
could choose to take profit on its 5 percent surge since
mid-October or this year's more than 12 percent gain.
"We got very close to $1.06 overnight so I there probably is
a good chance we might push through that this week," said Josh
O'Byrne, a strategist with Citi in London.
"There's not going to be much to go on though data-wise. The
market is long dollars, short euro and I don't expect that we
will see much of a squeeze on those positions ahead of next
week's ECB."
The Japanese yen was also weaker against the dollar ahead of
a week lightened in trading terms by a holiday in Japan on
Monday and the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States.
By 0855 GMT, the yen was down 0.3 percent at 123.125 yen
. The euro inched down 0.1 percent on the day to $1.0632,
after trading as low as $1.0600 in Asian time, a 7-month low.
That, allied to almost 1-percent falls in the New Zealand
and Australian dollars , allowed the U.S. currency
to touch a 7-month high of 99.977 against a basket of
currencies.
Most major banks have stuck firmly to the view that the euro
will fall toward parity with the dollar in the months ahead as
the Federal Reserve begins to lift interest rates while the ECB
takes the opposite course.
Comments by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on
Friday reinforced expectations for the ECB to unveil more
monetary stimulus at its policy meeting on Dec. 3, renewing
pressure on the euro.
"Our view of the euro stays firmly negative," said Heng Koon
How, senior FX strategist for Credit Suisse private banking and
wealth management in Singapore.
The yield spread between two-year U.S. Treasuries and
German Bunds has widened in the dollar's favour due to the
monetary policy divergence between the Fed and the ECB, weighing
on the euro, he said.
He pointed to two-year U.S. Treasury yields that
are now 130 basis points above two-year German bond yields
, compared to around 81 basis points in October.
The euro touched a four-month low against the Australian
dollar at A$1.4679 earlier on Monday, but later
recovered as a slide in commodity prices weighed on the Aussie.
