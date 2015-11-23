* Commodity-linked currencies helped by Saudi oil report
* Euro recovers footing after falling to $1.0600
* Dollar index touches 7-month high
(New throughout after oil market move)
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Nov 23 The Norwegian crown jumped to its
highest in six weeks and the Australian and Canadian dollars
recovered on Monday after oil prices jumped on a Saudi
government briefing note saying it was ready to cooperate in
maintaining stable markets.
The major currencies traditionally linked most closely to
prices of global commodities had taken the brunt of another sell
off in prices of oil and other raw materials in Asian and
European trade.
That all turned round in 20 minutes following initial
reports on the Saudi position, despite some scepticism among
traders that it pointed to a clear change of the kingdom's
position.
"It is the oil price move which has done this," said one
trader in London, referring to the rise in oil-linked
currencies. "U.S. crude oil has spiked by 229 points."
The Norwegian crown rose to its strongest since
the start of October at 9.1635 crowns per euro. The Canadian
dollar was flat on the day at C$1.3340, having been down
sharply.
Even after the oil shock, the New Zealand dollar remained
the day's biggest loser on major currency markets, down almost 1
percent on the day and suffering from expectations of more cuts
in interest rates in New Zealand next year.
The Aussie, more attuned to metals prices than oil,
recovered around a third of a cent on the Saudi reports
but was still down 0.6 percent on the day at $0.7190.
"When you look at an almost 20 percent fall in iron ore over
the last month or so, its no surprise that the Aussie is down
like this," said Derek Halpenny, European head of global market
research at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UTJ in London.
"We're still bearish on Aussie on the terms of trade story,"
he added. BTM have a forecast of $0.68 for the Australian dollar
by the end of this year.
On the euro, traders with interest from options markets
helped repel a first attack on $1.0600.
Robust sentiment surveys from the euro zone offered the
single currency support, but traders and analysts were
reluctant to predict any bounce before a European Central Bank
meeting next month that is expected to ease monetary policy.
Latest positioning data showed players again increased bets
on the dollar against the euro in the week to last Tuesday.
The last fortnight has proved more sticky for the U.S.
currency, however, raising the prospect that some investors
could choose to take profit on its 5 percent surge since
mid-October or this year's more than 12 percent gain.
"We got very close to $1.06 so there probably is a good
chance we might push through that this week," said Josh O'Byrne,
a strategist with Citi. "There's not going to be much to go on
though data-wise. The market is long dollars, short euro and I
don't expect that we will see much of a squeeze on those
positions ahead of next week's ECB."
(Editing by Alison Williams)