By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Nov 26 The euro edged towards
seven-month lows against the dollar and lost ground against the
yen on Thursday as investors piled on bets against it, confident
that the European Central Bank will ease monetary policy again
next week.
In the United States, investors squared positions on
Wednesday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Few are likely to
be active on Friday, keeping volumes rather low and ranges tight
going into the weekend.
Nevertheless, the gap between yields on two-year U.S.
and German government debt reached its
widest since November 2006, reflecting the diverging monetary
policy outlooks of the Federal Reserve and the ECB and making
the dollar more attractive to investors.
The euro was down 0.1 percent at $1.0610, having
skidded on Wednesday to $1.0565, its lowest since
mid-April, before recovering. Against the yen, it was trading
0.2 percent lower at 130.10 yen, not far from a 7-month low of
129.77 hit on Wednesday.
The euro's move down picked up pace after ECB officials told
Reuters they were considering options such as whether to stagger
charges on banks hoarding cash or to buy more debt.
The ECB meets next week and most in the market expect it to
increase its asset purchase programme and lower its deposit
rate, the rate at which banks park excess funds with it, from
the current -0.2 percent to boost inflation.
"The market's hope for a deeper deposit rate cut have got a
lift after the Reuters report. It is very difficult to buy the
euro ahead of the ECB meeting next week. So downside risks for
the euro falling below $1.05 are rising," said Yujiro Goto,
currency analyst at Nomura.
The dollar was also being helped by upbeat U.S. data which
bolstered expectations of a rate hike in December. Investors are
pricing in more than a 70 percent chance of a rate hike, the
first one in more than a decade.
The dollar index was slightly higher at 99.831 after
scaling an 8-1/2-month peak of 100.170 following strong U.S.
manufacturing output and business investment plan numbers on
Wednesday that reinforced the case for the Federal Reserve to
raise interest rates.
"Short euro/long dollar bets are one of the most direct ways
to position for monetary policy divergence," Goldman Sachs said
in a note. "Our 12-month forecast for euro remains $0.95, but we
think the odds are that this level is reached sooner given the
potential for the ECB to ease aggressively in December."
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)