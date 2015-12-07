* Kiwi hit by speculation of interest rate cut this week
* Dollar gets help hand from U.S. jobs data
* Some hopes for sterling before BoE rate decision
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Dec 7 The New Zealand dollar fell 1
percent on Monday before a meeting of the country's central bank
where another cut in interest rates is on the table but, many
say, not priced in by markets.
The U.S. dollar recovered more ground after last week's loss
against the euro, strengthened by jobs data on Friday that
bolstered the case for a rise in U.S. interest rates this month.
But with volume diminishing before Christmas and a long run
in to the Dec. 16 meeting of the Federal Reserve, this week's
action was likely to focus on other currencies in the G10 group
of major developed markets.
Some early selling in London drove the kiwi's losses on the
day to a full percentage point, and it was down across the
board, against the yen, the euro and the Australian dollar.
"Clearly there's going to be some pre-pricing of a move in
rates this week," said Dominic Bunning, a strategist with HSBC
in London. "Our view is they will cut, and you can see that it's
under pressure this morning."
Barclays analysts also called for the kiwi to fall ahead of
Wednesday's Reserve Bank decision on rates, saying a cut was
only 40 percent priced in by the market. The currency stood at
$0.6675 by 0845 GMT.
The U.S. dollar was up 0.6 percent against the euro at
$1.0818, still down almost 3 cents from highs it reached before
last Thursday's European Central Bank meeting.
Against a basket of currencies it was up 0.4 percent at
98.703. Thursday's loss was its biggest in almost seven
years.
Other movers early in London included another 0.3 percent
weakening of China's yuan in offshore trade, following another
weaker fixing of official rates onshore.
Chinese reserve data showed capital was still flowing out of
China, Bunning said, a trend that looked likely to keep putting
pressure on the currency.
A weaker yuan, or renminbi, is one of next year's big
forecasts for many funds and investment banks as the capital
account opens up, allowing more of the profits of a decade of
growth to leave China.
But after the IMF included the yuan in its IMF's basket of
reserve currencies, some of that flow should be countered by
Chinese assets being included in central bank and other official
reserves.
A Bank of England meeting this week offers some hope of a
boost for sterling, if the bank's minutes again signal a rate
increase next year or one or more of the bank's inflation hawks
vote at the meeting to raise rates.
Morgan Stanley has switched its recommendation on sterling
to a buy on dips to $1.5080, around which it traded on Monday,
targeting a rise to $1.54.
"The bank could push back a touch on the market dovish read
last month," Citi analyst Josh O'Byrne said in note to clients.
