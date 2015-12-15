* Dollar resumes slide vs euro and yen
* Market volatility making people nervous about Fed rate
hike
* Swedish currency rises after Riksbank decision
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Dec 15 The dollar fell to a seven-week
low against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, with investors
cutting favourable bets in the currency on growing nervousness
about the Federal Reserve's message on interest rates later this
week.
Investors were also turning less bearish on the euro going
into the year end. Traders said many investors were unwinding
positions where they have sold the euro to buy higher-yielding
but riskier assets or currencies amid jitters in the high-yield
corporate debt market in the United States.
A toxic combination of plunging oil prices and the prospect
of a U.S. rate rise has caused stress in the junk bond market
over the past week, with some high profile funds forced to halt
redemptions as yields spreads have ballooned.
The stress has caused some volatility in global stock
markets and led some to question whether the Federal Reserve can
raise interest rates.
As such, the U.S. currency was vulnerable to any surprise
from a two-day meeting ending on Wednesday. The Fed is widely
expected to hike interest rates for the first time in almost a
decade but has hinted it intends to hike rates gradually, a
stance deemed by many as relatively dovish.
"Given all the concerns, there is a risk that the Fed could
opt for a dovish rate hike and downgrade the path for future
rate increases," said Yujiro Goto, currency strategist at
Nomura. Currently, the Fed's rate path is signalling at least
four hikes over the course of the next year, and any downgrade
could weigh on the dollar, Goto added.
The dollar index fell to a low of 97.19 and was last
trading at 97.355, down 0.3 percent on the day. The dollar was
down 0.2 percent at 120.75 yen, having pulled back from a
six-week low of 120.35 on Monday.
The euro was up 0.4 percent at $1.1040, having hit a
seven-week high of $1.1060 earlier in the London session.
"Dollar long positions were being liquidated in the market
at a faster pace than expected," said Junichi Ishikawa, market
strategist at IG Securities in Tokyo.
"It could face additional pressure if U.S. Treasuries are
bought back on relief that the Fed's rate hike cycle will be
quite a slow one."
The Swedish crown rose to a day's high against both the
dollar and the euro after the Riksbank kept rates
unchanged. The euro fell 0.5 percent to 9.27 crowns
from around 9.34 crowns beforehand.
Analysts said the European Central Bank's less expansionary
than expected policy easing earlier this month had given the
Swedish central bank some breathing space as it attempts to keep
the crown weak and bolster exports and growth.
