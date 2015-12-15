(Corrects milestone in headline and first para)
* Dollar resumes slide vs euro and yen
* Market volatility unnerves investors about Fed rate hike
* Swedish currency rises after Riksbank decision
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Dec 15 The dollar fell to a six-week low
against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, with investors
cutting favourable bets in the currency on growing nervousness
about the Federal Reserve's message on interest rates later this
week.
Investors were also turning less bearish on the euro going
into the year-end. Traders said many investors were unwinding
positions where they have sold the euro to buy higher-yielding
but riskier assets or currencies amid jitters in the high-yield
corporate debt market in the United States.
A toxic combination of plunging oil prices and the prospect
of a U.S. rate rise has caused stress in the junk bond market
over the past week, with some high-profile funds forced to halt
redemptions as yield spreads have ballooned.
The stress has caused some volatility in global stock
markets and led some to question whether the Federal Reserve can
raise interest rates.
As such, the U.S. currency was vulnerable to any surprise
from the two-day Fed meeting that ends on Wednesday. The Fed is
widely expected to hike interest rates for the first time in
almost a decade but has hinted it intends to raise them only
gradually, a stance deemed by many as relatively dovish.
"Given all the concerns, there is a risk that the Fed could
opt for a dovish rate hike and downgrade the path for future
rate increases," said Yujiro Goto, currency strategist at
Nomura. Currently, the Fed's rate path is signalling at least
four hikes over the course of the next year, and any downgrade
could weigh on the dollar, Goto added.
The dollar index fell to a low of 97.19 and was last
trading at 97.47, down 0.15 percent. The euro was up 0.2 percent
at $1.1011, having hit a six-week high of $1.1060 earlier
in the day. A robust German ZEW also supported the euro, traders
said.
Nevertheless, most of the attention was on how the dollar
would react after Wednesday's Fed decision.
"Fresh fear and loathing about the impending Fed rate hike
and the risk-off evident in junk bonds, equities and emerging
markets - not to mention the deflationary risks from a devaluing
China and a fresh implosion in oil prices - will mean that the
Fed tiptoes into this rate hike cycle with extremely cautious
guidance," said John Hardy, head of strategy at Saxo.
Meanwhile, the Swedish crown rose after the Riksbank kept
rates unchanged. The euro fell 0.7 percent to 9.2570 crowns
from around 9.34 crowns beforehand.
Analysts said the European Central Bank's less expansionary
than expected policy easing earlier this month had given the
Swedish central bank some breathing space as it attempts to keep
the crown weak and bolster exports and growth.
(Editing by Catherine Evans and Gareth Jones)