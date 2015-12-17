(Changes day in lead to Thursday)
* Dollar rallies after first Fed hike since 2006
* Higher U.S. yields, better risk appetite support dollar
* PBOC sets yuan midpoint at new 4-1/2-year low after Fed
hike
* Norwegian central bank rate decision in focus
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Dec 17 The dollar hit a two-week high
against a basket of major rivals on Thursday after the U.S.
Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time in
almost a decade and signalled four more hikes are to come next
year.
In a widely anticipated move, the Fed increased its
benchmark interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point on
Wednesday. Shares soared, the two-year Treasury yield
hit its highest point in five years, and the greenback rose
around 1 percent against its basket.
Though Fed Chair Janet Yellen said further U.S. monetary
tightening would be gradual and data-dependent, some market
watchers sensed a hawkish tone in the unanimous support Fed
officials gave Yellen for the hike, and the fact that their
median projected target rate for 2016 remained at 1.375 percent.
The euro fell to as low as $1.0832, before recovering
to $1.0863, still down half a percent on the day. With investors
feeling comfortable taking on risk, low-yielding funding
currencies such as the single currency would be unlikely to see
much demand, analysts said.
Commerzbank currency strategist Thulan Nguyen, in Frankfurt,
said the main reason the dollar had gained was that many
investors had expected a more dovish Fed statement, but that the
dollar's post-Fed rally was already beginning to fade.
"I would be cautious in interpreting too much into (the
hawkish tilt to the statement), particularly as for exchange
rates what was relevant was that apart from lower oil prices,
the appreciation of the U.S. dollar was dampening inflation at
the moment," she said.
"That implies that they do not expect a sharp appreciation
of the dollar. That confirms my view that we will not see a
strong appreciation of the dollar, because if we do see it, the
Fed will react to that by postponing rate hikes."
Traders in Europe were awaiting an interest rate decision
from the Norwegian central bank at 0900 GMT, with a narrow
majority expecting a 25 basis point rate cut.
The yen hit a one-week trough of 122.645 yen per dollar
overnight as Japan's Nikkei surged, before bouncing back
to 122.33 yen, down just 0.1 percent on the day. Traders said
they were not holding their breath for a sharp deterioration in
the Japanese currency.
"Any dollar/yen appreciation won't come at once, it will
rise a step at a time," said Koji Fukaya, president of FPG
Securities in Tokyo. "The next lift will likely come in the next
quarter, when the second hike comes up on the agenda."
Reflecting the dollar's broad gains after the Fed hike, the
People's Bank of China set its official yuan midpoint rate
at a new 4-1/2-year low. The yuan was down half a
percent in offshore trading at 6.5520 yuan per dollar.
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo; Editing by
Mark Heinrich)