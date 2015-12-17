(Changes day in lead to Thursday, from Friday)
* Dollar rallies after first Fed hike since 2006
* Norwegian crown surges after rates left unchanged
* Yuan falls after PBOC sets midpoint lower
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Dec 17 The dollar hit a two-week high
against a basket of major rivals on Thursday after the U.S.
Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time in
almost a decade and signalled four more hikes are to come next
year.
Elsewhere, the Norwegian crown surged more than 1 percent
against the euro after Norway's central bank
declined to cut interest rates further despite a slide in oil
prices that is dampening growth.
China's yuan fell to its lowest in more than four months in
offshore trading, down 0.6 percent against the dollar,
after the central bank guided the Chinese currency lower.
Earlier, the onshore rate hit a 4-1/2-year low,
falling for a 10th day in a row - its worst run on record.
In a widely anticipated move, the Fed increased its
benchmark interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point on
Wednesday.
Though Fed Chair Janet Yellen said tightening would be
gradual, some market watchers sensed a hawkish tone in the
unanimous support of Fed officials, and the fact that their
median projected target rate for 2016 remained at 1.375 percent.
This implies four quarter-point hikes next year.
The euro fell to as low as $1.0832 before recovering
to $1.0857, still down half a percent on the day. The yen fell
to 122.645 against the dollar but by 1255 GMT was trading
at 122.45 yen, down just 0.2 percent on the day.
Those gains took the dollar basket to 98.955, its
highest since Dec. 3, and its rise since the Fed decision to
almost 1 percent. But HSBC currency strategist Dominic Bunning,
in London, said the reaction had been pretty muted.
"The overall sense is that (Fed hikes) are going to be very
gradual, and that fosters a relatively positive atmosphere for
some EM currencies for example," he said. "It plays into our
view that the dollar won't strengthen much in the medium term."
Commerzbank currency strategist Thulan Nguyen, in Frankfurt,
said the main reason the dollar had gained was that many
investors had expected a more dovish Fed statement, but that the
post-Fed rally was already beginning to fade.
"I would be cautious in interpreting too much into (the
hawkish tilt to the statement), particularly as for exchange
rates what was relevant in what Yellen said was that apart from
lower oil prices, the appreciation of the U.S. dollar was
dampening inflation at the moment."
"That implies that they do not expect a sharp appreciation
of the dollar. That confirms my view that we will not see a
strong appreciation of the dollar, because if we do see it, the
Fed will react to that by postponing rate hikes."
