* Most currencies rangebound in holiday-thinned trade
* U.S. home sales surprise on the downside
* Dollar index below post-Fed hike highs
* UK GDP eyed for sterling impact
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Dec 23 The dollar inched up in
holiday-thinned trading on Wednesday, with most major currency
pairs bobbing about in narrow ranges after data overnight
painted a mixed picture of the U.S. economy.
After the U.S. Federal Reserve's widely anticipated interest
rate hike last week, market attention has now turned to the pace
of further rate hikes, which are likely to be data-dependent.
A mixed set of numbers on Tuesday showed U.S. GDP grew at 2
percent in the third quarter, slightly slower than the initial
estimate. Core PCE, a measure of domestic core inflation which
is also the Fed's preferred inflation measure, rose to 1.4
percent, slightly beating expectations.
U.S. consumer spending rose in November by 0.3 percent,
according to data inadvertently released about 12 hours ahead of
schedule. But other data showed U.S. home resales unexpectedly
plunged 10.5 percent in November, their steepest drop since July
2010.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
a basket of six rival currencies, inched up 0.2 percent to
98.376 after marking three losing sessions, with the euro 0.4
percent down at $1.09185.
Volume was relatively thin however, with many investors
already away for this week's Christmas holiday and Tokyo markets
closed for the Japanese emperor's birthday.
Credit Agricole currency strategist Manuel Oliveri, said
subdued risk appetite could boost the euro in the coming days.
The currency has performed well this year at times of risk
aversion, as investors have unwound euro-funded carry trades in
which the euro is borrowed then sold for higher-yielding,
riskier currencies.
"When you are in an environment where rate expectations are
stable, the euro is mostly driven by risk sentiment," he said.
"So we could imagine that the euro goes to $1.10 or so into the
end of the year."
Traders were eyeing a final reading of UK GDP, due at 0930
GMT, for any impact on sterling. The currency hit an eight-month
low of $1.4806 on Tuesday, with analysts citing growing
worries about a British exit from Europe following a rerendum on
the issue which could be held as early as June.
"The referendum is keeping uncertainty high and demand for
sterling low, and ... that should continue for the coming weeks
and months," Oliveri said.
The dollar was down slightly at 121.01 yen, well
below its Friday high of 123.49 yen and not far from the
one-week low of 120.72 it touched on Tuesday.
"Post the Fed's meeting, traders may be squaring up long USD
positions, whilst others are reluctant to put on new positions
into year-end," BNZ Senior Market Strategist, Kymberly Martin,
said.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite in Tokyo and Rebecca
Howard in Wellington; Editing by Louise Ireland)