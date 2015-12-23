* Most currencies rangebound in holiday-thinned trade
* U.S. home sales surprise on the downside
* Brexit risks seen for sterling
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Dec 23 The dollar held steady in thinned
trading on Wednesday after data painted a mixed picture of the
U.S. economy, offering investors few clues as to how fast the
Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next year.
After the Fed's widely anticipated interest rate hike last
week, attention has turned to the pace of rate rises. Markets
are fully pricing in two increases in 2016, although Fed
policymakers are signaling four.
A mixed set of numbers on Tuesday showed that U.S. gross
domestic product (GDP) grew at 2 percent in the third quarter,
slightly slower than the initial estimate. Core personal
consumption expenditure (PCE), the Fed's preferred inflation
measure, rose to 1.4 percent, slightly above expectations.
U.S. consumer spending rose in November by 0.3 percent,
according to data inadvertently released 12 hours ahead of
schedule. But other data reports showed that U.S. home resales
unexpectedly plunged 10.5 percent in November, their steepest
drop since July 2010.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
a basket of six currencies, was flat at 98.286 after three
losing sessions, with the euro 0.3 percent down at $1.0925
.
"Yesterday's soggy U.S. data keeps Treasury yields firmly in
their ranges and with euro/dollar faithfully following the
Bund/Treasury spread, I can't see much to drive that cross out
of its range," wrote Societe Generale macro strategist Kit
Juckes.
Volume was thin, with many participants away for this week's
Christmas holiday.
Credit Agricole currency strategist Manuel Oliveri said that
subdued risk appetite could boost the euro in the coming days.
The currency has performed well this year at times of risk
aversion, as investors have unwound euro-funded carry trades in
which the euro is borrowed then sold for higher-yielding,
riskier currencies.
"When you are in an environment where rate expectations are
stable, the euro is mostly driven by risk sentiment," he said.
"So we could imagine that the euro goes to $1.10 or so into the
end of the year."
A downward revision to 0.4 percent for UK GDP had little
impact on sterling, which was 0.4 percent up at $1.4891
. It had hit an eight-month low of $1.4806 on Tuesday,
with analysts citing growing concerns about a British exit from
Europe following a referendum on the issue which could be held
as early as June.
"The referendum is keeping uncertainty high and demand for
sterling low, and ... that should continue for the coming weeks
and months," Oliveri said.
(Editing by Louise Heavens)