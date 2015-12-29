* Soured risk sentiment keeps yen near two-month high vs
dollar
* Canadian dollar struggles near 11-year low vs greenback
* Kiwi climbs to 2-month high on back of higher yields
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Dec 29 Offshore rates for China's yuan
fell to their weakest since a hefty two-day devaluation in
August on Tuesday, mirroring a fall in onshore rates, with
traders citing strong year-end dollar demand.
Sweden's crown meanwhile hit a nine-month high against the
euro as investors bet that the country's economy
would continue to improve and that its central bank would hold
off from cutting interest rates further for the time being.
Trading was thin during the Christmas holiday season.
The dollar was 0.1 percent down against a basket of major
currencies but it strengthened around 0.2 percent against
the yuan in offshore trading, to 6.5800 yuan. That was
its strongest against the Chinese currency since Aug. 12.
Commerzbank currency strategist Thulan Nguyen, in Frankfurt,
said this was a continuation of depreciation trend in the yuan
since it was included in the International Monetary Fund's
benchmark SDR reserves basket.
"The PBOC (People's Bank of China) is just letting it ease
gradually," said Nguyen. "I think they realize now that the best
long-term strategy is to let it depreciate, because that will
support the economy."
Earlier, the yuan briefly touched a 4-1/2-year low in
onshore trade. Traders said it had been dragged down by strong
dollar demand, as corporates typically need extra dollars for
business settlement at the year-end.
The Swedish crown rose 0.3 percent against the euro to trade
at 9.1500 crowns, its strongest since mid-March, shrugging off
data showing Sweden's trade deficit widened substantially in
November. Separate numbers showed a slight pick-up in lending to
Swedish households.
"Before the last ECB meeting there was quite a lot of
speculation that the Riksbank would have to act as well because
the ECB would become more expansionary," Commerzbank's Nguyen
said. "That was taken as an invite by some speculators to drive
down euro/stockie."
"The other thing is economically, things are picking up in
Sweden ... Several banks and statistics institutes are revising
their growth forecasts upwards for Sweden."
The dollar, which has lost steam against its Japanese
counterpart after the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates this
month, was flat at 120.37 yen, close to a two-month low
of 120.05 plumbed last week as weaker oil sapped risk appetite.
"Weak oil prices can push down dollar/yen by continuing to
negatively impact high yield bonds, which in turn will worsen
overall risk sentiment," said Shin Kadota, chief Japan FX
strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.
Sterling rose 0.1 percent to $1.4891, close to a
8-1/2-month low of $1.4806 hit earlier in the month.
