* Stocks bounce modestly after tanking on Monday

* Yen nudged away from highs vs dollar

* Euro hits 8-month low vs yen

By Jemima Kelly

LONDON, Jan 5 The euro fell towards a one-month low against the dollar on Tuesday, as risk appetite stabilised following a volatile Monday when weak Chinese data and a breakdown in relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran prompted a stock market sell-off.

The dollar had hit an 11-week low against the Japanese currency on the first trading day of the year as Chinese share prices slid and traders ran for the traditional security of the yen and the Swiss franc.

But world stocks inched off 2-1/2 month lows on Tuesday as China pumped in an estimated $20 billion to stabilise local equity and currency markets, and the dollar was off its lows against the yen. European bourses meanwhile opened higher after the previous day's steep losses.

The euro fell 0.3 percent to $1.0795. It has tended recently to perform well at times of market uncertainty as investors who had held euro-funded carry positions, in which the a low-yielding currency is borrowed and then sold in favour of a riskier higher-yielding one, have bought back euros.

"(Markets are) slightly risk-on," said BMO Capital Markets currency strategist Stephen Gallo, in London. "Equity markets have stabilized a little bit ... People have come in and have seen that the selling in Chinese shares is no worse than it was yesterday."

Against the yen, the euro fell 0.7 percent to an eight-month low of 128.55 yen.

Traders will be watching euro zone flash inflation data due at 1000 GMT, following weaker-than-expected German and Spanish inflation numbers on Monday. Analysts at Commerzbank said an argument could be made for further rate cuts if the data missed forecasts for a 0.3 percent annual pick-up, prompting the European Central Bank to again lower its inflation projections.

Shanghai shares managed to limp up 0.2 percent on Tuesday after Chinese regulators said they may restrict stock sales by major shareholders.

"China looks to be the main theme for 2016, as developments there could unsettle equities while disrupting the Fed's intended rate hike schedule," said Junichi Ishikawa, market analyst at IG Securities in Tokyo.

"China risk adds a layer of support to the yen, which already looks to appreciate this year as Japan's current account surplus grows at a faster-than-expected pace," he said. (Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo; Editing by Catherine Evans)