* Yen soars as shares turn lower again
* Dollar seen propped up by yield support
* Data shows euro zone inflation slowing for 2nd month
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Jan 5 Investors once again flocked to
the safety of the yen on Tuesday as a modest pick-up in risk
appetite gave way to jitters over Chinese market turbulence and
stalling growth and the breakdown in relations between Saudi
Arabia and Iran.
The Japanese currency, traditionally sought at times of risk
aversion, had come off the previous day's highs after China
pumped an estimated $20 billion into the market, stabilising
share prices after Monday's 7 percent slide.
But as European shares turned lower, the Japanese currency
soared by more than 1 percent against the euro, hitting its
strongest in over eight months at 127.87 yen. Against
the dollar, the yen rose towards an 11-week high of 118.705 hit
on Monday, up 0.4 percent on the day at 118.83 yen.
"Yesterday there was a pretty significant risk-off move.
Today that's moderated, but we're still in risk-off mode," said
Sam Lynton-Brown, currency strategist at BNP Paribas in London.
The euro hit a one-month low of $1.0752, down 0.7
percent on the day. That was despite the fact it has tended
recently to perform well at times of market uncertainty, as
investors who had held euro-funded carry positions -- in which a
low-yielding currency is borrowed and then sold in favour of a
riskier, higher-yielding one -- have bought back euros.
The dollar hit a one-month high against a basket of major
peers, up 0.4 percent at 99.299.
"The real surprise here is that the dollar is holding up
better than might be expected versus the funding currencies, in
particular euro/dollar," Lynton-Brown added. "We'd argue this is
likely due to the yield support for the dollar. The two-year
(Treasury yield) holding above 1 percent is quite significant
for the dollar."
Data showing euro zone core inflation slowed for the second
consecutive month in December added to the single currency's
woes, and reinforced expectations the European Central Bank will
have to add further monetary stimulus to prop up consumer prices
and boost growth.
Earlier, Shanghai shares managed to limp up 0.2 percent
after Chinese regulators said they may restrict stock sales by
major shareholders.
"China looks to be the main theme for 2016, as developments
there could unsettle equities while disrupting the Fed's
intended rate hike schedule," said Junichi Ishikawa, market
analyst at IG Securities in Tokyo.
"China risk adds a layer of support to the yen, which
already looks to appreciate this year as Japan's current account
surplus grows at a faster-than-expected pace," he said.
Sweden's crown fell 0.3 percent to 9.2355 crowns per euro
, following a decision on Monday by the country's
central bank to allow it to intervene instantly against the
currency to help bring ultra-low inflation back to its target.
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo; Editing by
Catherine Evans)