* Yen rises further on China worries, Saudi-Iran tension
* Steady U.S. yields, Wall Street support dollar
* Euro pressured by weaker euro zone inflation data
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Jan 5 The yen rose on Tuesday as
traders sought safety in the low-risk currency on anxiety about
sluggish global growth, further losses in the Chinese stock
market and the breakdown in relations between Iran and Saudi
Arabia.
The Japanese currency, traditionally sought at times of risk
aversion, climbed to its strongest level since April against the
euro and hovered at its highest since October versus the dollar.
It also rose to loftiest against the sterling since October
2014.
"It's a risk aversion trade. It's a persistent play in the
yen," said Mazen Issa, senior currency strategist at TD
Securities in New York.
The yen briefly retreated from Monday's highs after China
injected an estimated $20 billion into money markets in a
stability effort after Monday's alarming 7 percent drop in
stocks.
Earlier, Shanghai shares managed to limp up 0.2 percent
after Chinese regulators said they may restrict stock sales by
major shareholders.
"China risk adds a layer of support to the yen, which
already looks to appreciate this year as Japan's current account
surplus grows at a faster-than-expected pace," said Junichi
Ishikawa, market analyst at IG Securities in Tokyo.
But as European stocks turned lower, the yen jumped more
than 1 percent against the euro, hitting its strongest in over
eight months at 127.60 yen, Reuters data showed.
Against the dollar, the yen rose toward an 11-week high of
118.705 hit on Monday, up 0.3 percent on the day at 119.14 yen
, according to EBS data.
Also stoking investor jitters was news that Saudi Arabia
broke off ties with Iran after the Saudi embassy in Tehran was
stormed by protesters, escalating tension between two regional
rivals.
The euro hit a one-month low of $1.0710, down 1
percent from Monday after data showed euro zone core inflation
slowed for the second consecutive month in December, reinforcing
expectations the European Central Bank will have to add further
monetary stimulus to avert deflation.
Its fall ended the recent trend of the euro performing well
in times of market uncertainty, as investors who had held
euro-funded carry positions - in which a low-yielding currency
is borrowed and then sold in favor of a riskier, higher-yielding
one - have bought back euros.
The dollar hit a one-month high against a basket of major
peers, last up 0.7 percent at 99.532.
The yield on two-year Treasuries notes held
steady at 1.03 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index
edged up 0.1 percent following Monday's 1.5 percent loss.
(Additional reporting by Jemima Kelly in London; Shinichi
Saoshiro in Tokyo; Editing by Catherine Evans and Chris Reese)