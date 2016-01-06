(Restores missing word in second paragraph.)
* Yuan slides further, offshore rates fall to record lows
* Yen near three-month high vs dollar, nine-month high vs
euro
* Aussie, kiwi sink more than 1 percent on China worries
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Jan 6 China's yuan fell on Wednesday to
its lowest since the opening of its offshore market in 2010,
extending a slide that has unnerved global financial markets and
sent currency investors rushing for the security of Japan's yen.
Big global banks forecast a 7 to 10 percent weakening of the
yuan over the next 12 months, but it has begun the year with a
decline of almost 2.5 percent in just three days. That almost
matches August's one-off devaluation, which led to a global
stock market sell-off.
After the People's Bank of China again fixed its onshore
rates for the yuan lower, less-regulated offshore rates for the
currency fell more than 1 percent against the dollar to a record
low of 6.7250 in London trade.
"Everyone has been taken by surprise by the scale of the
volatility this week. Its all driven by China," said Gian Marco
Salcioli, head of FX sales at Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo Banca IMI.
Intesa services big Italian and European exporters who are
among those international investors most exposed to Chinese
growth, demand and moves in the yuan. Salcioli said as yet few
of them had moved to sell.
"This movement has not drawn participation," he said. "That
leads me to think there may be a lot of potential selling from
corporates to come.
"We were advising them last year that China could be drawn
into this sort of currency war at some stage. China itself may
not want to devalue too aggressively, given the structure of its
economy, but if the currency is falling, then obviously
investments onshore are in danger."
The Australian and New Zealand dollars, among those most
sensitive to Chinese growth and markets, both sank more than 1
percent on the back of the yuan move.
Adding to the mix was a possible nuclear test in North
Korea, helping push the yen - historically one of investors'
first choice in times of stress - to a near three-month high
against the dollar.
The dollar fell half a percent to 118.51 yen. The
euro fell 0.7 percent to 127.18 yen and 0.2 percent
to $1.0727.
Traders said markets needed clearer evidence of solid
growth, particularly in the United States, to change the mood.
"If the upcoming U.S. job data disappoints investors, risk
appetite will not come back for a while," said Takako Masai,
head of market research at Shinsei Bank in Tokyo. The closely
watched U.S. data is due on Friday.
