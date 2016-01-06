(Adds more quotes, updates prices)
* Yuan slides further, offshore rates fall to record lows
* Yen near three-month high vs dollar, nine-month high vs
euro
* Aussie, kiwi sink more than 1 percent on China worries
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Jan 6 China's yuan fell on Wednesday to
its lowest since the 2010 opening of its offshore market,
extending a slide that has unnerved global financial markets and
sent currency investors rushing for the security of Japan's yen.
Big global banks forecast a 7 to 10 percent weakening of the
yuan over the next 12 months, but it has begun the year with a
decline of almost 2.5 percent in just three days. That almost
matches August's one-off devaluation, which led to a global
stock market selloff.
After the People's Bank of China again fixed its onshore
rates for the yuan lower, the less-regulated offshore rates for
the currency fell more than 1 percent against the dollar to a
record low of 6.7315 in London trade.
"Everyone has been taken by surprise by the scale of the
volatility this week. It's all driven by China," said Gian Marco
Salcioli, head of FX sales at Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo Banca IMI.
"The question is how much of its reserves China is willing
to put on the line (to defend the yuan)."
Intesa services big Italian and European exporters, who are
among those international investors most exposed to Chinese
growth, demand and moves in the yuan. Salcioli said as yet few
of them had moved to sell.
"This movement has not drawn participation," he said. "That
leads me to think there may be a lot of potential selling from
corporates to come.
"We were advising them last year that China could be drawn
into this sort of currency war at some stage. China itself may
not want to devalue too aggressively, given the structure of its
economy, but if the currency is falling, then obviously
investments onshore are in danger."
The Australian and New Zealand dollars, among those most
sensitive to Chinese growth and markets, both sank more than 1
percent on the back of the yuan move.
Adding to the mix were reports of a possible nuclear test in
North Korea, helping push the yen - historically one of
investors' first choice in times of stress - to a near
three-month high against the dollar.
The dollar fell more than half a percent to 118.36 yen.
, while the euro dropped 0.7 percent to 127.13 yen
and 0.1 percent to $1.0738.
The other big play championed by many banks for this year
are more broad gains for the dollar on the back of rising
interest rates in the United States at a time when those
elsewhere are rooted to zero or in negative territory.
The greenback has shown more signs of life this week but is
still down around 1 percent since the start of December against
a basket of currencies.
"The euro-dollar short is very interesting," said Cengiz
Temel, head of FX services with Swiss currency manager Qaesta,
whose strategy of betting on currency volatility returned 20
percent last year.
"We believe in the divergence story, that the Fed is going
to hike more and the ECB will do more to ease policy. We
expected more volatility this year, but we didn't expect it so
soon."
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo, editing by
Larry King and Hugh Lawson)