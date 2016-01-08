* Dollar gains briefly on Dec payrolls report

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Jan 8 The dollar climbed Friday on measures taken by China to ease this week's market turmoil and a hefty rise in U.S. jobs in December, but gains were limited by worries over whether Beijing has done enough to calm its battered stock market.

This week's steep losses across global stock markets due to fears about further slowing in the world's second-biggest economy have clouded investors' outlook on the greenback and whether the Federal Reserve has room to raise U.S. interest rates further, if at all, in 2016, analysts said.

"The market's reaction is something between curious and concerning," Richard Scalone, co-head of foreign exchange at TJM Brokerage in Chicago said of the December U.S. payrolls report.

The dollar's rebound from a drop Thursday picked up after data that showed U.S. employers added 292,000 workers in December, well exceeding the 200,000 forecast of economists polled by Reuters.

Those gains then faded as traders focused on the absence of wage growth last month, which analysts reckoned caused U.S. inflation to struggle to rise to 2 percent, the Fed's goal.

"This suggests inflation may be weak in 2016. It would be hard for them to deliver four hikes this year," said Charles St-Arnaud, currency strategist with Nomura Securities in New York.

U.S. interest rates futures implied traders have priced in two U.S. rate increases in 2016, half the increases hinted by Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer earlier this week, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies, was up 0.3 percent at 98.546 which was far below its session high of 99.183. It posted its biggest one-day decline in about a month on Thursday.

The euro was down 0.3 percent against the dollar at $1.0895 , while the greenback clung to a 0.2 percent gain at 117.87 yen, pulling away from a 4-1/2-month low of 117.33 on Thursday, according to EBS data.

While traders sought to figure out the implication of the latest U.S. jobs data on the Fed's rate-hike plan, they remain jittery about China, analysts said.

The yuan, down by up to 3 percent in offshore trading this week, steadied, with dealers reporting both outright intervention by China through state-owned banks and temporary bans on Chinese banks selling dollars.

The yuan was fixed higher by the PBOC for the first time in nine days on Friday.

Sources told Reuters that China's central bank is under increasing pressure from policy advisers to let the yuan fall potentially by another 10-15 percent. (Additional reporting by Patrick Graham in London; Editing by Bernadette Baum)