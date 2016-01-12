* China sets another firm mid-point for yuan
* Overnight interest rates in Hong Kong touch 94 percent
* Norwegian crown, Canadian dollar hammered by falling oil
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Jan 12 Currency investors sought the
security of the yen over higher-risk plays like the Australian
and New Zealand dollars on Tuesday, judging a second day of
stability for the yuan was not the end of a depreciation that
has hit global markets.
With attention firmly fixed on China and a fall in oil
prices to $30 a barrel, the euro and Swiss franc both gained
around a third of a percent against the dollar while the Aussie
and kiwi fell half a percent.
Yuan offshore rates were little changed, having
earlier converged with the officially controlled onshore market
following moves by Beijing to drive implied overnight
interest rates in Hong Kong to as high as 94
percent.
Fund investors, bankers and corporate sellers have rounded
on the yuan since late December and it has taken action by
Beijing described by some dealers as "nuclear" to stabilise the
currency.
Chris Morrison, head of strategy with London-based hedge
fund Omni, has been betting against the yuan since the start of
2014.
"The interest in this trade has just risen exponentially. I
have received 50 emails per day on the RMB (yuan) in the last
week," he said.
"We saw that as a short-term reason to reduce our position
size. There will be a consolidation...But we remain very
committed to the trade."
Several banks have cut their forecasts for the yuan to
around 7 per dollar by the end of this year, compared with 6.58
on Tuesday.
"It's rather contingent on the dollar staying big but a 5-10
percent depreciation per year for two or three years seems
entirely possible," said Richard Benson, co-head of portfolio
investment with currency managers Millennium Global in London.
A fall in oil prices to $30 a barrel also hammered the
currencies of producers, driving the Canadian dollar to a
13-year low of C$1.4250 per U.S. dollar and the Norwegian crown
to a 13-month low of 9.6925 per euro.
Crude oil futures have fallen almost 20 percent since the
beginning of the year, and both U.S. crude and global
benchmark Brent were down around 2 percent on Tuesday.
The dollar slipped about 0.3 percent to 117.47 yen,
after plumbing a low of 116.70 on Monday, its weakest since Aug.
24. The euro added about 0.2 percent to $1.0876.
"Interest rate differentials don't mean anything at the
moment. Risk sentiment, oil prices, and China - people are just
focusing on that now," said Kaneo Ogino, director at foreign
exchange research firm Global-info Co in Tokyo.
