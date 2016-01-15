* Oil sinks below $30 a barrel

* Aussie, kiwi, Canadian dollars all dive 1 pct or more

* U.S. dollar index edges down, though on track for weekly gain

* Eyes on U.S. retail sales, Fed's Dudley

By Patrick Graham

LONDON, Jan 15 The Australian, New Zealand and Canadian dollars all sank on Friday on the back of another slide in Chinese stock markets and an almost 5 percent tumble in oil prices to less than $30 a barrel.

China's yuan was also back under pressure in offshore markets, down around a third of a cent as Shanghai stock markets fell to their lowest since December of 2014.

The nerves, worsened mid-morning in London by the collapse in crude, again helped Japan's yen, up more than half a percent on the day against the dollar. Sterling hit another 5-1/2 year low of $1.4337.

"The oil market is just a mess and it all seems to be stemming from that," said Tobias Davis, a currency hedging manager with Western Union in London.

Richard Benson, co-head of portfolio management at currency fund Millennium Global, said the Canadian dollar - down by a third in value against its U.S. counterpart since 2012 - was suffering from bets on more easing of monetary policy next week.

"A lot of people are expecting the Bank of Canada to cut rates again next week," he said. "Its about 50-50 priced and the weakness of the currency might yet stop them. But dollar-Canada roofed it this morning."

By 0839 GMT, the Canadian dollar had fallen to C$1.4518, down 1.1 percent having hit a 13-year low of C$1.4545.

The Aussie dived 1.5 percent to an almost 7-year low of $0.6870 and the kiwi dollar 1.1 percent to $0.6395. The Norwegian crown fell by almost 1 percent to 9.6205 crowns per euro.

All of that looked like the latest leg of now deep-rooted concern in markets over the outlook for global growth and prices of commodities and other traditionally higher-risk asset markets.

Euro-dollar rates have largely ridden that out, but a handful of events over the next week should put the divergence of economic growth and monetary policy on either side of the Atlantic back at the front of investors' minds.

U.S. retail sales data on Friday are accompanied by an appearance by New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley. That all prefaces a European Central Bank meeting next week eyed for more signs on further policy easing this year.

The dollar fell 0.5 percent to 117.43 yen and 0.4 percent against the euro to $1.0908.

"The dollar is suffering currently from the risk off environment," said Constantin Bolz, a strategist with the Chief Investment Office of giant Swiss financial group UBS in Zurich.

"In general the world is not about to enter a next recession. But if we look at the labour markets in the U.S. and the UK, if we look at longer term indicators they are relatively healthy and the Fed and BoE can hike interest rates." (Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)