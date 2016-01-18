* Cautious rise for European stocks helps dollar gain
* PBOC unveils new step to curb offshore yuan speculation
* Oil slides in wake of lifting of sanctions against Iran
* Canadian dollar recovers after slide to near 13-year
trough
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Jan 18 A minimal recovery in stock
markets helped the dollar gain some ground against Europe's
current safe havens of choice, the euro and the Swiss franc, on
Monday.
With trade thinned out by the absence of U.S. markets for a
holiday, China's yuan gained around a third of a percent
on a Reuters report of new moves to add to funding
costs for foreign players speculating against the currency.
That sent the dollar/yuan rate back below 6.60 -- around 2.5
percent off highs for the greenback reached in the first week of
January -- and eased some of the concern over Chinese markets
that has dominated major currencies since the start of the year.
The Australian dollar also gained around half a percent
while other commodity currencies stabilised despite another dip
in the price of oil after Friday's 5 percent dive.
Predicted to fall at the start of 2016 on the increasing
difference between U.S. and euro zone interest rates, the euro
has instead see-sawed on the back of investors' appetite for
risk, or lack thereof. Few expect this week's European Central
Bank meeting to change that dynamic.
"With the ECB likely not close to additional easing, this
week's meeting looks unlikely to stand in the way of safe-haven
buying of the euro," said Josh O'Byrne, a currency strategist
with Citi in London.
"After the ECB's message on easing in December investors see
the bar a bit higher in the near term for the divergence trade.
There is more volatility in other things."
The dollar gained around a third of a percent against the
euro to $1.0886 and more than 0.6 percent to 1.0064
francs.
It also inched higher to 117.29 yen.
Market participants remained sceptical about the prospects
for a sustained improvement in risk appetite, however, given the
selloff in global equities seen so far in January.
"I think we will continue to see demand for yen in the short
term," said Jesper Bargmann, head of trading for Nordea Bank in
Singapore. "I think the market is nervous and we will see
further risk aversion."
Investors in Asia had taken aim at the Canadian dollar,
driving it to a near 13-year low of C$1.4650 against
the U.S. dollar on expectations the Bank of Canada will cut
interest rates as early as this week.
But some in Europe last week were already arguing that the
extent of the falls in the Canadian dollar -- another 7 Canadian
cents weaker against the dollar so far in January -- might stay
policymakers' hand on further rate easing.
The dollar had recovered to gain 0.2 percent on the day
against its U.S. counterpart in early European trade.
(Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Tokyo; Editing by
Catherine Evans)